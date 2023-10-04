MEA Cloud Computing Market Predicted to Grow $49.5 billion by 2028
Report forecast the market size of regional segments: Middle East (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel,and Rest of Middle East) and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Rest of Africa).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 04, 2023 ) According to a research report "MEA Cloud Computing Market by Offering (Service Model (laaS, PaaS, and SaaS)), Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Energy and Utilities, and Manufacturing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the MEA Cloud Computing Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6 % during the forecast period, to reach USD 49.5 billion by 2028 from USD 21.1 billion in 2023.
Browse 300 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 289 Pages and in-depth TOC on "MEA Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=127445982
By service model ,SaaS segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
Software as a Service (SaaS) in cloud computing refers to a delivery model where software applications are hosted and provided over the internet by third-party cloud service providers. Users access these applications through web browsers, eliminating the need for local installations and maintenance. SaaS offers scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, as users can subscribe to services on a pay-as-you-go basis, receive regular updates, and benefit from centralized data storage and security measures, making it a popular choice for businesses seeking to streamline IT operations and enhance accessibility while minimizing infrastructure investments.
By PaaS ,data management segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
Data management in Platform as a Service (PaaS) within cloud computing refers to the comprehensive suite of tools, services, and infrastructure provided by cloud providers to efficiently store, process, and analyze data. PaaS offerings enable businesses to leverage scalable databases, data warehouses, and analytics platforms without the burden of managing underlying hardware and software infrastructure. This allows organizations to focus on developing and deploying applications, ensuring data security, and harnessing data-driven insights, ultimately streamlining their operations and enhancing decision-making capabilities in a cost-effective and agile manner.
By vertical, BFSI segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector has increasingly embraced cloud computing to revolutionize its operations. Leveraging the scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency of cloud services, BFSI organizations are able to enhance customer experiences, streamline data analytics for risk assessment and fraud detection, and ensure robust data security and compliance. Cloud solutions enable rapid deployment of new financial services, facilitate remote access to critical applications, and reduce infrastructure costs, ultimately enabling BFSI institutions to stay competitive in a dynamic and data-driven industry while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements.
Africa to hold the second largest market size during the forecast period
Africa is experiencing a burgeoning interest in cloud computing, marked by heightened investments and widespread adoption throughout the continent. This surge is driven by both businesses and governments eager to leverage the advantages of digital transformation, with cloud services serving as a pivotal tool in providing scalable, cost-efficient, and accessible computing resources. This section of the report segments the cloud applications industry in the Africa, based on countries such as South Africa, Egypt ,Nigeria, and other countries.
The MEA cloud computing market is dominated by companies such as Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Etisalat (UAE), eHosting DataFort (UAE), Injazat Data Systems (UAE), STC Cloud (Saudi Arabia), Insomea Computer Solutions (Tunisia), CloudBox Tech (SA), Ooredoo (Qatar), Gulf business Machines (UAE), Intertec Systems (UAE), Fujitsu (Japan),Huawei (China), Comprehensive Computing Innovations (Lebanon), Compro (Turkey), Teraco Data Environment (SA),
