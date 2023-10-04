Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market worth $349 million by 2028
"Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic Models, Cell-based Models (CD34, BLT, PMC), Rat Models), Application (Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Toxicology, Infectious Diseases), End User (Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2028"
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 04, 2023 ) The report "Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic Models, Cell-based Models (CD34, BLT, PMC), Rat Models), Application (Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Toxicology, Infectious Diseases), End User (Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 349 million by 2028 from USD 259 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. Rising demand for personalized medicine is one of the prominent driving factor of the humanized mouse and rat model market. Existing mouse models have certain limitations in predictive research, unable to effectively gauge response in human cancer patients. Therefore, research institutes and academic institutes are focused on the development of advanced innovative models. Demand for personalized medicine is further driven by advancements in proteomics, genomics, and metabolomics. Additionally demand for targeted diagnostics and preventive medicine are propelling the demand for humanized mouse and rat research models.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131763955
The genetic models dominated the humanized mouse and rat model market in 2022.
Based on type, the humanized mouse and rat model market has been segmented into humanized mouse models and humanized rat models. The humanized mouse models segment is further divided into genetic humanized mouse models and cell-based humanized mouse models. The genetic models generated highest revenue in 2022. In genetic humanized mouse models, the human protein/domain is expressed while the mouse protein/domain is suppressed in all cells and tissues. Genetic humanized mouse models have been successfully adopted in analyzing biological efficacy, safety testing, pharmaceutical compounds, and studying novel therapeutics. Humanized mouse models are gaining demand in studies around drug metabolism and immune system development & functioning.
The oncology segment represented a dominant share in the market in 2022.
Based on application, the humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented into toxicology, oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, hematopoiesis, neuroscience, and other applications. Humanized models mimic human cancers and act as essential platforms for cancer research. Cancer research involves studying cancer biology and understanding or predicting cancer, including tumor characterization, tumorigenesis, and metastasis. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of cancer research programs in academic & research institutes and favorable support by governments for cancer research.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the humanized mouse and rat model market throughout the forecast period.
Based on the region, the humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increase in demand for market products across China and India is the key contributive factor. Led by growing R&D activities, the outsourcing of preclinical, clinical, and laboratory testing services for small & large molecules is expected to increase in the country. The growing pharmaceutical industry, the rising number of CROs, and rising research activities will drive the growth of China’s humanized mouse and rat model market.
Request for Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131763955
The prominent players in the global humanized mouse and rat model market include Charles River Laboratories (US), THE JACKSON LABORATORY (JAX) (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Crown Biosciences (US), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), Hera BioLabs (US), genOway (France), Inotiv (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology (China), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), TRANS GENIC (Japan), Harbour Antibodies BV (Netherlands), Oncodesign (France), Pharmatest Services (Finland), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), TransCure services (France), Cyagen Biosciences (US), Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. (India), GemPharmatech (China), and Biocytogen (US).
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131763955
The genetic models dominated the humanized mouse and rat model market in 2022.
Based on type, the humanized mouse and rat model market has been segmented into humanized mouse models and humanized rat models. The humanized mouse models segment is further divided into genetic humanized mouse models and cell-based humanized mouse models. The genetic models generated highest revenue in 2022. In genetic humanized mouse models, the human protein/domain is expressed while the mouse protein/domain is suppressed in all cells and tissues. Genetic humanized mouse models have been successfully adopted in analyzing biological efficacy, safety testing, pharmaceutical compounds, and studying novel therapeutics. Humanized mouse models are gaining demand in studies around drug metabolism and immune system development & functioning.
The oncology segment represented a dominant share in the market in 2022.
Based on application, the humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented into toxicology, oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, hematopoiesis, neuroscience, and other applications. Humanized models mimic human cancers and act as essential platforms for cancer research. Cancer research involves studying cancer biology and understanding or predicting cancer, including tumor characterization, tumorigenesis, and metastasis. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of cancer research programs in academic & research institutes and favorable support by governments for cancer research.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the humanized mouse and rat model market throughout the forecast period.
Based on the region, the humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increase in demand for market products across China and India is the key contributive factor. Led by growing R&D activities, the outsourcing of preclinical, clinical, and laboratory testing services for small & large molecules is expected to increase in the country. The growing pharmaceutical industry, the rising number of CROs, and rising research activities will drive the growth of China’s humanized mouse and rat model market.
Request for Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131763955
The prominent players in the global humanized mouse and rat model market include Charles River Laboratories (US), THE JACKSON LABORATORY (JAX) (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Crown Biosciences (US), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), Hera BioLabs (US), genOway (France), Inotiv (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology (China), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), TRANS GENIC (Japan), Harbour Antibodies BV (Netherlands), Oncodesign (France), Pharmatest Services (Finland), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), TransCure services (France), Cyagen Biosciences (US), Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. (India), GemPharmatech (China), and Biocytogen (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results