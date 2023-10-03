Agricultural Waste Market is expected to Reach USD 28.6 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.20 percent
Global Agricultural Waste Market size was valued at USD 16.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.6 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.20% from forecast period 2023 to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 03, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Agricultural Waste Market was USD 16.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 28.6 Billion by 2029.
Agricultural Waste Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The agricultural waste market report scope includes the market size, segmentation, trends, and competitive landscape. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the agricultural waste market, including the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also identifies the major trends that are shaping the market and analyzes the competitive landscape. The research methodology involves primary and secondary research, including interviews with industry experts, surveys of market participants, and analysis of government and industry reports.
Agricultural Waste Market Dynamics
Companies recognize the importance of maximizing resource value and promoting reuse and recycling and hence the adoption of circular economy principles has further accelerated the market's growth. The technological advancements and embracing sustainability principles can capitalize on the expanding agricultural waste market.
Agricultural Waste Market Regional Insights
Latin America dominates the agricultural waste market in the year 2022, capturing a significant market share. The region's strong agricultural sector, encompassing crop production, livestock farming, and agro-industrial operations, generates substantial volumes of agricultural waste.
Agricultural Waste Market Segmentation
By Waste Type
Crop residues
Animal manure and bedding materials
Food processing waste
Agricultural by products
By Management Services
Waste collection
Transportation
Storage
Processing services
By Disposal Treatment Process
Composting
Anaerobic digestion
Biomass conversion
Bioenergy production
Recycling
Agricultural Waste's Key Competitors include
Veolia Environment
Suez Environment
Clean Harbors Inc.
Republic Services Inc.
Waste Management Inc.
Covanta Holding Corporation
