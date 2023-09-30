Compare Citibank Credit Cards to Find the Most Suitable One
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2023 ) DUBAI, UAE - (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - Citi offers an impressive range of credit cards, each designed to provide benefits to fulfill specific customer needs. For example, frequent travelers may find the Citibank-Emirates Credit Cards advantageous, while customers looking to earn rewards or cashback on their everyday expenses may prefer Citibank’s Rewards or Cashback Credit Cards. Those looking for Lifestyle & Reward Credit Cards that offer the flexibility to redeem benefits as deemed necessary may consider the Citi Prestige credit card and Citi Premier Credit Card. Selecting a suitable credit card from such a wide range of options can be daunting; to make the process manageable, prospective cardholders can assess their spending habits and preferences before shortlisting Citi Credit Cards.
Citi Credit Cards are classified into four categories: Emirates co-brand Credit Cards, Lifestyle & Reward Credit Cards, Cashback Credit Cards, and Basic Credit Cards. To compare credit cards, customers must be aware of the unique features and benefits of each type of credit card offered by Citi.
The following are the features of the various Citi Credit Cards:
1. Citi Prestige Credit Card
• Earn ThankYou Points on both AED and non-AED spends
• Flexibility to redeem reward points in a variety of ways, including cash rebates, merchandise, travel-related spending, or transfer to partner airlines
• Complimentary access to over 1,100 airport lounges worldwide for the cardholder, and supplementary cardholders along with one guest via the Mastercad Travel Pass app.
• Free one-night stay for booking four consecutive nights at any hotel globally
• Complimentary, unlimited access to the finest golf courses on weekdays and once a month on weekends
• ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ offer on movie tickets at VOX and Reel Cinemas every month
2. Citi Premier Credit Card
• Earn ThankYou Points on all eligible AED and non-AED spends
• Flexibility to redeem reward points in a variety of ways, including cash rebates, merchandise, travel-related spending, or transfer to partner airlines
• 30% off on up to four movie tickets at VOX Cinemas monthly
• Cardholders and supplementary cardholders get free lounge access, plus one guest on each visit, at 1,100+ global airport lounges via the MasterCard Travel Pass app.
3. Citi Rewards Credit Card
• Earn ThankYou Points on all eligible local and non-AED spends
• 50 complimentary VoucherSkout credits
• Complimentary access to more than 1,100 airport lounges worldwide for the cardholder, supplementary cardholders, and one free guest via Mastercard Travel Pass app
• 30% off on two movie tickets at VOX Cinemas every month
4. Emirates Citibank Ultima Credit Card
• Earn Skyward Miles on all eligible AED and non-AED spends
• Complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver Membership
• Complimentary access to 1,100+ global lounges for cardholders, supplementary cardholders, and one guest on every visit via Mastercard Travel Pass app
• Complimentary, unlimited access to the finest golf courses on weekdays and once a month on weekends
5. Emirates Citibank Ultimate Credit Card
• Earn Skywards Miles on all eligible AED and non-AED spends
• Complimentary access to over 1,100 global airport lounges for cardholders, supplementary cardholders and one guest on every visit via Mastercard Travel Pass app
• Complimentary golfing sessions once a month at the best UAE golf courses
• ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ offer on movie tickets at VOX cinemas every month
• Complimentary Marhaba Bronze Meet & Greet Service
6. Emirates Citibank World Credit Card
• Earn Skyward Miles on all eligible AED and non-AED spends
• Complimentary access to over 1,100 global airport lounges for cardholders, supplementary cardholders, and one guest on every visit
• Annual fee waived for the first year
• 30% off two movie tickets at VOX cinemas every month
7. Citi Cashback Credit Card
• 3% cashback on non-AED spend, 2% cashback on grocery/supermarket spend, and 1% cashback on all other spend
• Annual fee waived for the first year
• Free access to 1,100+ lounges globally for cardholders, supplementary cardholders, and one guest every visit
• Accrued cashback will be automatically credited to the card account
8. Citi Simplicity Credit Card
• No annual fees, late fees and over limit charges
• 50 complimentary VoucherSkout credits to avail of up to 50% discount on bills with preferred merchants
Conclusion
With the vast array of credit cards available from Citi, selecting the right one can be overwhelming. Thus, customers should compare Citi Credit Cards based on factors like card features, rewards, benefits, Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), and fees to ensure that the selected card fulfills their lifestyle and spending needs.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, and personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
Conclusion
With the vast array of credit cards available from Citi, selecting the right one can be overwhelming. Thus, customers should compare Citi Credit Cards based on factors like card features, rewards, benefits, Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), and fees to ensure that the selected card fulfills their lifestyle and spending needs.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, and personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
