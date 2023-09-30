What Are Time Deposits? What Are Their Benefits?
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2023 ) DUBAI, UAE - (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - In a time when the market is highly volatile, most investors look for options where they can park their money with minimal risk but potentially favorable returns. Though savings accounts are the most common option for keeping money safe from market volatility, they might not reap satisfactory returns. In such scenarios, time deposits not only act as a comparatively less risky avenue for parking money but also offer potentially higher returns than a regular savings account.
Time Deposits are financial instruments provided by banks and financial institutions wherein an investor puts in a sum of money for a fixed tenure at a prefixed Annual Percentage Rate (APR). Upon maturity, the investor receives the principal amount with the compounded interest earned. Hence, time deposits are considered lower-risk investment options as compared to stocks and bonds. This investment option is also moderately liquid and can be withdrawn within a reasonable time frame, such as a few weeks or months. However, a penalty may be imposed if the investor withdraws the money before the end of the tenure.
Typically, there are two types of Time Deposits in the UAE that prospective investors can consider:
Fixed Time Deposit: Fixed time deposits are investments in which an individual deposits a lumpsum amount of money for a specific period, ranging from a few months to several years, at a fixed Annual Percentage Rate (APR). At the end of the maturity period, investors can expect to receive their principal investment and any interest earned.
Recurring Time Deposit: In a recurring time deposit, a fixed amount of money is deposited at regular intervals, usually once a month, for a specific period. Recurring time deposits can be an ideal option for investors who wish to save a certain amount of money each month to achieve a particular financial goal. Like fixed time deposits, investors can expect to receive the principal investment and accrued interest at the end of the maturity period.
Benefits of Time Deposits
Investors can look forward to the following benefits of time deposits:
Fixed Returns
Time deposits have a fixed Annual Percentage Rate (APR) that remains unaffected by market fluctuations throughout their tenure. Hence, investors can predict their potential returns from time deposits, make more accurate financial projections and plan for long-term goals, leading to a greater likelihood of achieving their desired financial outcomes.
Potentially Higher Returns Than Regular Savings Accounts
A primary benefit of time deposits is that they offer potentially higher returns than regular savings accounts. Banks and financial institutions may profit from lending or investing the money held in time deposits, allowing them to provide investors with a potentially higher rate of return than regular savings accounts.
Flexibility
One can start a time deposit in multiple currencies with a minimum amount of AED 1000 and choose from flexible tenures of one, three, six months, or one year based on their financial objectives and investing ability. With minimal effort and financial knowledge required, time deposits are a highly flexible investment option in the UAE that provides an accessible starting point for anyone looking to begin their investment journey.
Conclusion
Time deposits in the UAE are highly secured investment products that allow investors to grow their finances with reliable returns. From saving for a child’s higher education to building a contingency fund, Time Deposits can help investors achieve their financial objectives in a timely manner.
