Tourism Event Market expected to reach USD 2120 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1 percent
Global Tourism Event Market size was valued at USD 1600 Bn in 2022 and Tourism Event market revenue is expected to reach USD 2120 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2023-2029).
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 02, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Tourism Event Market was USD 1600 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2120 Billion by 2029.
Tourism Event Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report's scope encompasses market size, key event trends, participant demographics, economic impacts, and regional variations. The Tourism Event Market report provides a detailed examination of the global tourism event industry, focusing on events that attract tourists and travellers. The research methodology involves a multifaceted approach, including primary data collection through surveys, interviews with event organizers, secondary data analysis, and market segmentation.
Tourism Event Market Dynamics
The tourism event market is driven by the economic conditions which plays a vital role. The attractiveness of a destination is an important driver for tourism events. Different types of travellers and visitors looks for unique natural landscapes, historical sites, and modern infrastructure.
Tourism Event Market Regional Insights
North America region dominated the market in the year 2022 and is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The wide range of events attracting domestic and international travellers in this region.
Tourism Event Market Segmentation
By Event Type
Cultural or Festival Event Tourism Fair
Sports Event Tourism
Business Events
Music and Entertainment Events
Spiritual and Religious Tourism
Travel Trade Shows
By Channel
Virtual Channel
Physical Channel
By Revenue Source
On-line registration
Off-line registration
Sponsorship
Others
By Age group
Below 18 years
18 – 50 years
Above 50 years
By Organization size
Corporations
Associations
Government agencies
Non-profit organizations
Tourism Event's Key Competitors include
Reed Exhibitions
Informa Markets
Messe Frankfurt
Clarion Events
Emerald Expositions
Educational Tourism Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 857.31 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.1 percent during the forecast period.
Space Tourism Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 11033.66 Mn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 41.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
