Pickleball Market expected to reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.2 percent
Global Pickleball Market size was valued at USD 1.34 Bn in 2022 and Pickleball market revenue is expected to reach USD 2.64 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.20% over the forecast period.
Pickleball Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report's scope encompasses market dynamics, competitive landscape, player strategies, and regional insights, providing a comprehensive overview for pickleball industry stakeholders and market participants. The Pickleball Market Report offers an extensive analysis of the global pickleball industry, including market size, trends, and major players. The research methodology involves a combination of primary data collection via surveys and interviews, secondary data analysis, and market segmentation.
Pickleball Market Dynamics
The popularity of pickleball in increasing that has led to rise in the number of dedicated pickleball courts being built. Parks, recreation centres, schools, and private clubs are investing in pickleball infrastructure which creates the opportunities for players to participate. Hence, this are the factors that drives the growth of the market
Pickleball Market Regional Insights
North America region dominated the market and held the largest Pickleball Market share in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. United States in this region has a strong market presence of pickleball.
Pickleball Market Segmentation
By Age group
6-17
18-34
35-54
55-64
65+
By Gender
Male
Female
By Psychographic
Recreational Players
Fitness Enthusiasts
Competitive Players
Socializers
By Usage context
Outdoor
Indoor
By Type
Balls
Paddles
Apparel
Footwear
Pickleball's Key Competitors include
Onix Pickleball
Franklin Sports
Selkirk Sport
Paddletek
Engage Pickleball
Head Pickleball
Gamma Sports
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
