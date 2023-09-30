Medical Device Technologies Market to reach USD 775.38 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.6 percent over the forecast period
Global Medical Device Technologies Market size was valued at USD 529.5 Bn. in 2022 and the total Medical Device Technologies revenue is expected to grow by 5.6 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 775.38 Bn.
As per Maximize Market research, the Medical Device Technologies Market was USD 529.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 775.38 Bn by 2029.
Medical Device Technologies Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by segments, market share and competitive benchmarking of the major key players in the Medical Device Technologies Industry. The data is collected through primary and secondary research and analyzed by SWOT and PORTER’S five force model.
Medical Device Technologies Market Dynamics
The changing consumer behavior and increasing awareness regarding preventive healthcare measures are expected to drive the Medical Device Technologies Market. The trend of remote healthcare monitoring is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for new market entrants.
Medical Device Technologies Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. Europe and APAC are considered emerging regions in the market.
Medical Device Technologies Market Segmentation
By Device Type
In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices
Cardiology Devices
Diagnostic Imaging Devices
Orthopedic Devices
Ophthalmology Devices
Endoscopy Devices
Diabetes Care Devices
Others
By Type
Molecular Diagnostics
Diagnostic Imaging
Non-Invasive Monitoring
Drug Delivery, Mobility Aid Technologies
Biomaterials
Minimal/Non-Invasive Surgery
Telemedicine
By End User
Academics and Research
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Medical Device Technologies Market Key Competitors include:
Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S)
Abbott (U.S)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
Siemens
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Stryker
Medtronic
General Electric
Zenith Healthcare Limited
QIAGEN
Smith+Nephew
Olympus America
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Novartis AG
bioMérieux, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
