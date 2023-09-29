Electrical Services Market to hit USD 175.28 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 during the forecast period, Market share and Size
Global Electrical Services Market size was valued at USD 115.04 in 2022 and the total Electrical Services Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 175.28 Billion
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 29, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market Research, the Electrical Services Market was USD 115.04 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 175.28 Bn by 2029
Electrical Services Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report showed the future prospects and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Electrical Services Market. It presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The statistical data in the Electrical Services Market report is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Electrical Services Market Dynamics
The increasing electricity demand due to growing urbanization and population is majorly driving global market growth. The rising adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power requires electrical services for the installation and maintenance of solar panels, wind turbines, and energy storage systems.
Electrical Services Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific Electrical Services Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This is attributed to the global sustainability goals and efforts to combat climate change. Many cities are undergoing smart city transformations for which they are integrating advanced electrical systems to manage energy efficiency.
Electrical Services Market Segmentation:
By Type
Software Service
Manual Service
By Service Provider
Private
Public
By Component
Hardware
Solutions
Consulting
By Application
Building Industry
Manufacturing Industry
Farming Business
Transportation
Energy
Communication
By End-User
Healthcare
Office
Education
Government
Others
Electrical Services Key Players include:
ArchKey Solutions
Power Design, Inc.
MYR Group,Inc
Quanta Services
M.C.Dean, Inc.
Rosendin Electric
Hunt Electric Corp.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
