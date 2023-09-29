Geoengineering Market to reach USD 73.50 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 18.5 percent over the forecast period
Global Geoengineering Market size was valued at USD 22.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 73.50 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 18.5 %
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 29, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Geoengineering Market was USD 22.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 73.50 Bn by 2029.
Geoengineering Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Geoengineering Market report includes a competitive landscape, trade price analysis, market share and trends, which provides a detailed view of the market. The primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. The collected data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis.
Geoengineering Market Dynamics
The growing emphasis of governments across the world on sustainability is the major factor driving the Geoengineering Market. The expected dispute between nations is anticipated to hamper the Geoengineering Market growth over the forecast period.
Geoengineering Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Geoengineering Market since nations such as the United Stated of America prioritize the establishment of a robust capacity to detect and closely monitor geoengineering activities on a global scale.
Geoengineering Market Segmentation
By Technology
Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU)
Solar Radiation Management (SRM)
Direct Air Capture (DAC)
Enhanced Weathering
Ocean-based Geoengineering
By Type
Negative Emission Technologies (NETs)
Solar Geoengineering
By Application
Climate Mitigation
Extreme Event Management
Biodiversity Conservation
Disaster Resilience
Geoengineering Market Key Competitors include:
Carbon Engineering
Climeworks
Ice911 Research
Marine Cloud Brightening Project
BioCarbon Engineering
Planktos
Solar Radiation Management Governance Initiative (SRMGI)
StratoClim
Bio-energy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) Projects
Global Thermostat
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
