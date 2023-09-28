Acne Treatment Market to reach USD 17.08 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 6.2 percent over the forecast period
Acne Treatment Market size was valued at USD 11.21 Bn. in 2022 and the total Acne Treatment revenue is expected to grow by 6.2 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 17.08 Bn
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 28, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Acne Treatment Market was USD 11.21 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 17.08 Bn by 2029.
Acne Treatment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research on the Acne Treatment Market employs a comprehensive approach. Primary and secondary research was conducted to gather data, which was then analyzed using SWOT and PORTER'S Five Forces models. The analysis yields valuable insights into market segments, competitive benchmarking, market share and key players within the industry.
Acne Treatment Market Dynamics
Acne Treatment Market Dynamics
The hormonal changes in teenagers are the main causes for acne and this is expected to drive the Acne Treatment Market. The growing competition in the industry is anticipated to hamper the market.
Acne Treatment Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. Since the India has the largest population of youth, the APAC region is expected to grow rapidly.
Acne Treatment Market Segmentation
By Product
Retinoids
Antibiotics
Isotretinoin
Others
By Route Of Administration
Oral
Topical
By Drug Product
OTC
Prescription
By Age Group
10 to 17 Years
18 to 44 Years
45 to 64 Years
65 Years & Above
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail & Online Pharmacies
Acne Treatment Market Key Competitors include:
Johnson & Johnson
Nestlé Skin Health
Bayer AG
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.
BioPharmX Corporation
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Dermira
LEO Pharma A/S
Mylan N.V.
Perrigo Company plc
Proactiv
Revive Personal Products Company LLC
AbbVie Inc.
Almirall, S.A.
Galderma S.A.
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Anti-acne Cosmetics Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 5.68 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.1 percent during the forecast period.
Acne Scar Treatment Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 4.92 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.4 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
