Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Set to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2028, Driven by Sustainable Agriculture Practices
The increasing demand for enhanced agricultural output while reducing environmental effects is one of the main driving factors. These fertilizers deliver nutrients gradually, enhancing plant absorption while lowering leaching and runoff, which helps reduc
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 29, 2023 ) The global controlled-release fertilizers market, valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth, with projections to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. This remarkable expansion is underpinned by the increasing demand for controlled-release fertilizers, which offer a myriad of advantages, including enhanced nutrient efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and alignment with sustainable agricultural practices, thereby addressing the needs of farmers and environmental concerns alike.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136099624
Steady Growth of Slow-Release Fertilizers
The market for slow-release fertilizers has witnessed steady growth due to their inherent benefits in advancing agricultural sustainability and productivity. These fertilizers' controlled and gradual nutrient release aligns seamlessly with precision agriculture techniques, ensuring optimal nutrient uptake by crops while minimizing wastage. This approach has garnered substantial attention as farmers strive to enhance resource management, curtail nutrient runoff, and adhere to stringent environmental regulations. Additionally, the increasing awareness surrounding soil health, preservation of water quality, and the long-term viability of crops has fueled the adoption of these fertilizers, positioning them as a pivotal component of contemporary farming strategies that aim to achieve both economic and environmental objectives.
Non-Agricultural Applications Fuel Market Growth
The non-agricultural sector has played a significant role in propelling the growth of the controlled-release fertilizers market. The urban landscape's growing reliance on controlled-release fertilizers is poised to drive the market's expansion. Urban spaces, including golf courses, municipal parks, residential complexes, and other non-agricultural areas, are increasingly seeking sustainable solutions that controlled-release fertilizers can provide. This dominance aligns with the broader trend of urbanization and the corresponding demand for environmentally friendly, efficient, and visually appealing landscaping solutions.
Argentina Emerges as a Key Player in South America
Argentina is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing player in the controlled-release fertilizers market within South America. The country's steadfast commitment to sustainable farming practices is in harmony with global trends and evolving consumer preferences. Controlled-release fertilizers offer a viable solution to mitigate nutrient runoff, reduce environmental impact, and promote soil health, making them an ideal fit for Argentina's sustainable agriculture initiatives.
Argentina's ascendance in the South American controlled-release fertilizers market is bolstered by a convergence of favorable conditions. The nation's robust agricultural foundation, unwavering dedication to sustainable practices, focus on innovation, and strategic export positioning create an environment conducive to both the production and adoption of controlled-release fertilizers. This dominance is poised to propel continuous growth in the sector as Argentina solidifies its role as a key influencer in reshaping agricultural practices across the region.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=136099624
Key Players Leading the Way
Prominent industry players contributing to the controlled-release fertilizers market's growth include Yara (Norway), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Mosaic (US), ICL (Israel), Nufarm (Australia), Kingenta (China), ScottsMiracle-Gro (US), Koch Industries (US), Helena Chemicals (US), and SQM (Chile).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136099624
Steady Growth of Slow-Release Fertilizers
The market for slow-release fertilizers has witnessed steady growth due to their inherent benefits in advancing agricultural sustainability and productivity. These fertilizers' controlled and gradual nutrient release aligns seamlessly with precision agriculture techniques, ensuring optimal nutrient uptake by crops while minimizing wastage. This approach has garnered substantial attention as farmers strive to enhance resource management, curtail nutrient runoff, and adhere to stringent environmental regulations. Additionally, the increasing awareness surrounding soil health, preservation of water quality, and the long-term viability of crops has fueled the adoption of these fertilizers, positioning them as a pivotal component of contemporary farming strategies that aim to achieve both economic and environmental objectives.
Non-Agricultural Applications Fuel Market Growth
The non-agricultural sector has played a significant role in propelling the growth of the controlled-release fertilizers market. The urban landscape's growing reliance on controlled-release fertilizers is poised to drive the market's expansion. Urban spaces, including golf courses, municipal parks, residential complexes, and other non-agricultural areas, are increasingly seeking sustainable solutions that controlled-release fertilizers can provide. This dominance aligns with the broader trend of urbanization and the corresponding demand for environmentally friendly, efficient, and visually appealing landscaping solutions.
Argentina Emerges as a Key Player in South America
Argentina is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing player in the controlled-release fertilizers market within South America. The country's steadfast commitment to sustainable farming practices is in harmony with global trends and evolving consumer preferences. Controlled-release fertilizers offer a viable solution to mitigate nutrient runoff, reduce environmental impact, and promote soil health, making them an ideal fit for Argentina's sustainable agriculture initiatives.
Argentina's ascendance in the South American controlled-release fertilizers market is bolstered by a convergence of favorable conditions. The nation's robust agricultural foundation, unwavering dedication to sustainable practices, focus on innovation, and strategic export positioning create an environment conducive to both the production and adoption of controlled-release fertilizers. This dominance is poised to propel continuous growth in the sector as Argentina solidifies its role as a key influencer in reshaping agricultural practices across the region.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=136099624
Key Players Leading the Way
Prominent industry players contributing to the controlled-release fertilizers market's growth include Yara (Norway), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Mosaic (US), ICL (Israel), Nufarm (Australia), Kingenta (China), ScottsMiracle-Gro (US), Koch Industries (US), Helena Chemicals (US), and SQM (Chile).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results