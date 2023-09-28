Transplant Diagnostics Market worth $6.8 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 7.4%
"Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, Sanger Sequencing), Product(Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application(HLA, Blood Profile, Pathogen Detection), Type (Heart, Kidney, Liver, Bone Marrow), End User, & Region - Global Forecasts to 20
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 28, 2023 ) The report "Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, Sanger Sequencing), Product(Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application(HLA, Blood Profile, Pathogen Detection), Type (Heart, Kidney, Liver, Bone Marrow), End User, & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028", is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2028 from USD 4.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Organ transplants have gradually improved over the past 20 years and typically produce excellent results in children and young adults. However, the proportion of elderly transplant patients with comorbidities is increasing, posing a greater challenge. When compared to dialysis, renal transplants increase patient survival, and patients with liver, heart, or lung diseases that are incurable must receive life-saving transplants. The activity of solid organ transplant programmes has been steadily increasing, but it still falls short of global needs and varies greatly between nations. Transplanting solid organs is crucial for advanced and established medical systems.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2531061
Molecular assay technologies segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028
Based on Technology, molecular assay technologies are segmented to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Molecular assay technologies are segmented into PCR-Based molecular assays and sequencing-based molecular assays. PCR-based molecular assays are further segmented into Real-time PCR, Sequence-specific primer, Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide and other PCR-based molecular assays.
Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.5%.
The Reagents & Consumables holds the largest share in the Product and Service segment of the Transplant diagnostic market.
The reagents and consumables is projected to reach USD 5,131.0 million from USD USD 3,265.2 million in 2022 with the CAGR of 7.8%.
Based on End users, the transplant diagnostic market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Independent reference laboratories. The Independent reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostic market. The growing number of organ transplant procedures and growing number of diagnostic labs across emerging countries are helping the independent diagnostic centers to hold the largest share.
North America to register major growth in the market during the forecast period
North America transplant diagnostic market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. North America accounted for the largest share of 45.5% of the transplant diagnostic market in 2022. This market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028 from USD 2.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. North America holds 45.5% share of the total antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The large share of North America can be attributed due to the growth in the geriatric population and the increase in infectious diseases., Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant development.
Request for Sample Pages :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=2531061
As of 2022, prominent players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.F-Hoffman-LA-Roche, and Thermo fisher Scientific.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2531061
Molecular assay technologies segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028
Based on Technology, molecular assay technologies are segmented to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Molecular assay technologies are segmented into PCR-Based molecular assays and sequencing-based molecular assays. PCR-based molecular assays are further segmented into Real-time PCR, Sequence-specific primer, Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide and other PCR-based molecular assays.
Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.5%.
The Reagents & Consumables holds the largest share in the Product and Service segment of the Transplant diagnostic market.
The reagents and consumables is projected to reach USD 5,131.0 million from USD USD 3,265.2 million in 2022 with the CAGR of 7.8%.
Based on End users, the transplant diagnostic market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Independent reference laboratories. The Independent reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostic market. The growing number of organ transplant procedures and growing number of diagnostic labs across emerging countries are helping the independent diagnostic centers to hold the largest share.
North America to register major growth in the market during the forecast period
North America transplant diagnostic market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. North America accounted for the largest share of 45.5% of the transplant diagnostic market in 2022. This market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028 from USD 2.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. North America holds 45.5% share of the total antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The large share of North America can be attributed due to the growth in the geriatric population and the increase in infectious diseases., Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant development.
Request for Sample Pages :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=2531061
As of 2022, prominent players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.F-Hoffman-LA-Roche, and Thermo fisher Scientific.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results