Shifting Moon: Shifting Moon Saga, Book 1
Unveiling Shifting Moon: A Captivating Saga of Young Love and Shapeshifting
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 27, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to introduce the first in a series of new young adult fiction. Shifting Moon: Shifting Moon Saga, Book 1 is a mesmerizing novel that delves into the life of Remy West, a high school senior with an unexplainable longing for something deeper. When she encounters Logan Canino, a mysterious newcomer with a profound connection to her, their destinies become intertwined in ways she never thought possible.
Remy West, a typical high school senior in an affluent area of Long Island, seemingly has it all—popularity, charm and a bright future. While she appears to fit perfectly into her popular group of friends, Remy harbors an underlying sense of incompleteness and a longing for something more. Her reluctance to conform to the expectations of her peers makes her appear cold and aloof.
The story takes a riveting turn when Remy’s path crosses with Logan Canino, a mysterious and alluring newcomer to her school. From their first meeting, Remy feels a connection to Logan. Little does she know that this connection has ancient origins, dating back to the time of ancient Roman gods, and the creation of shifter clans in ancient Rome.
Logan, it turns out, is not an ordinary teenager but a Canine Shifter, destined to lead the Shifter Council, the ruling body of four ancient shifter clans. His life’s purpose is intertwined with Remy’s, and their fates are woven together by an unbreakable bond. But as Remy and Logan’s connection deepens, malevolent forces conspire to keep them apart and prevent them from fulfilling their destiny.
The first installment of this enthralling tale weaves together ancient history, modern high school life and supernatural elements, promising readers a spellbinding journey of love, destiny and the battle between good and evil embodied by Daniel Gatto, a cunning antagonist determined to thwart Logan’s rightful leadership.
At 284 pages, Shifting Moon: Shifting Moon Saga, Book 1 is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the YA fiction / romance category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6316-2 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $19.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: YOUNG ADULT FICTION / Romance / Paranormal
About the Author: Hope Worthington enjoys reading and writing paranormal romance novels. She lives in South Florida with her husband, three sons and two rescue dogs. Shifting Moon is her debut novel.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6316-2 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $19.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: YOUNG ADULT FICTION / Romance / Paranormal
About the Author: Hope Worthington enjoys reading and writing paranormal romance novels. She lives in South Florida with her husband, three sons and two rescue dogs. Shifting Moon is her debut novel.
