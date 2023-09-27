Sleep Apnea Devices Market worth $8.0 billion by 2028
"Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type, Therapeutic (PAP (CPAP, APAP, BPAP) Facial Interfaces, Oral Appliances, Accessories), Diagnostic (Psg, Oximeter, Actigraphy Systems), End User (Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals, Home Care Settings) & Region - Global Fore
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 27, 2023 ) The report "Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type, Therapeutic (PAP (CPAP, APAP, BPAP) Facial Interfaces, Oral Appliances, Accessories), Diagnostic (Psg, Oximeter, Actigraphy Systems), End User (Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals, Home Care Settings) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" The global sleep apnea devices market is projected to reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2028 from USD 5.8 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by increasing number of companies venturing into the sleep apnea devices and oral appliances market. Furthermore, large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients is expected to drive the growth of sleep apnea devices market.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=719
PAP devices segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.
Positive airway pressure (PAP) devices are the first line of treatment for sleep apnea. The therapeutic sleep apnea devices market, by product, has been segmented into positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, facial interfaces (masks), accessories, oral appliances, adaptive servo-ventilators, and other therapeutic devices. PAP devices dominate the market and are most often rented or purchased through a home healthcare company, also known as a durable medical equipment company.
The sleep laboratories, clinics & hospitals segment held the largest market share in the sleep apnea devices market.
By end user, the global sleep apnea devices market is broadly segmented into sleep laboratories, clinics & hospitals and home care settings/individuals. The high expenditure of the treatment regime incurred from personalized care and the high-precision diagnosis drives growth in this segment. However, home care settings/individual are expected to observe high growth rate as home care allows individuals to receive treatment for sleep apnea in the comfort of their own homes and with advancement of technology data tracking and remote monitoring capabilities are enhanced.
North America dominates the global sleep apnea devices market
Based on the region, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market is driven by various grants and funds available for research on sleep apnea by government and private organizations. Europe is the second-largest market for sleep apnea devices market due to the increasing number of innovative products being launched in the market are expected to drive market growth in Europe. Asia Pacific will observe high growth during forecast period with its increasing healthcare infrastructure with better access to medical facilities.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=719
Major players in sleep apnea devices market include ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand).
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=719
PAP devices segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.
Positive airway pressure (PAP) devices are the first line of treatment for sleep apnea. The therapeutic sleep apnea devices market, by product, has been segmented into positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, facial interfaces (masks), accessories, oral appliances, adaptive servo-ventilators, and other therapeutic devices. PAP devices dominate the market and are most often rented or purchased through a home healthcare company, also known as a durable medical equipment company.
The sleep laboratories, clinics & hospitals segment held the largest market share in the sleep apnea devices market.
By end user, the global sleep apnea devices market is broadly segmented into sleep laboratories, clinics & hospitals and home care settings/individuals. The high expenditure of the treatment regime incurred from personalized care and the high-precision diagnosis drives growth in this segment. However, home care settings/individual are expected to observe high growth rate as home care allows individuals to receive treatment for sleep apnea in the comfort of their own homes and with advancement of technology data tracking and remote monitoring capabilities are enhanced.
North America dominates the global sleep apnea devices market
Based on the region, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market is driven by various grants and funds available for research on sleep apnea by government and private organizations. Europe is the second-largest market for sleep apnea devices market due to the increasing number of innovative products being launched in the market are expected to drive market growth in Europe. Asia Pacific will observe high growth during forecast period with its increasing healthcare infrastructure with better access to medical facilities.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=719
Major players in sleep apnea devices market include ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results