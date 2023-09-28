Game Engines Market to record a CAGR of 16.9 percent to reach USD 6.86 Bn by 2029
Game Engines Market size was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9 percent from 2023 to 2029 to reach USD 6.86 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 28, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Game Engines market to grow from USD 2.3 Bn in 2022 to USD 6.86 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.9percent.
Game Engines Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The key objective of the report is to provide detailed information on the Game Engines industry. The report clearly presents global trends and forecasted market size with the current and historical status of the market. To estimate the global and regional Game Engines Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.
Game Engines Market Dynamics
Game engines are highly evolving to take advantage of the latest hardware and software technologies, which include leveraging advancements in graphics rendering, physics simulations, and AI capabilities. The global market is mainly driven by the rising need to stay competitive and create visually stunning and immersive experiences.
Game Engines Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific Game Engines Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. China, Japan and South Korea are the key markets in the region.
Game Engines Market Segmentation
By Type
2D Game Engine
5D Game Engine
3D Game Engine
By Game Engines Type
Commercial Game Engines
Open-Source Game Engines
In-House/Proprietary Game Engines
Browser-Based Game Engines
Middleware Game Engines
By Component
Solution
Services
By Genre
First Person Shooter (FPS)
Third Person Shooter (TPS)
Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)
Role-Playing Games (RPG)
Real-Time Strategy (RTS)
Puzzle Games
Others
By Platform
PC
Console
Mobile
Others
By Applications
Video Game Development
Serious Games and Simulations
Architectural Visualization
Film and Animation
Interactive Multimedia Experiences
Mobile Games
Game Prototype
Game Engines Key Players
Clickteam
Cocos2d
Scirra Ltd.
Sony
Amazon
Garage Games
Godot Engine
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Gaming Software Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 230.92 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8 percent during the forecast period.
Game Engine Management Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
