5G's Role in Defense Across Platforms and Regions - Global Forecast to 2028
5G in Defense Market by Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), Solution (Communication Network, Chipset, Core Network), End User, Network Type, Installation and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LA, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 27, 2023 ) This report analyzes the 5G in Defense Market Value from 2023 to 2028. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the 5G in Defense Market Value along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge the market growth globally. The 5G in Defense Market Value is estimated to be USD 0.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2028. The incorporation of 5G technologies holds the promise of high-speed data connectivity; vastly improved intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); fast and secure command control operations; efficient logistical support; and the integration of wide virtual reality and augmented reality focusing on simulation, training, and mission rehearsal.
Key Market Players:
The 5G in Defense Market Value is dominated by a few globally established players such as Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.(South Korea), NEC (Japan), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Ligado Networks (US), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US). These companies have reliable r&d, technological and manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe & Asia pacific. These companies have products with wider applications, a larger product footprint, significant market share and, broader geographical use cases. They have established a strong market presence, reputable products with a strong business strategies.
Ericsson is one of the leading vendors in the 5G in Defense Market Value. The company provides superior connectivity with the help of macro networks, and indoor and outdoor small cells that enable users to receive seamless and robust services. It is at the forefront of the 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and cloud network infrastructure era – the first company to introduce 5G to four continents. Their portfolio is anchored in innovation and transformation, charting the course toward a fully connected world. The Ericsson Radio System permits operators to launch the new technology and expand 5G coverage swiftly, irrespective of scale and complexity. Moreover, Ericsson Spectrum Sharing facilitates accelerated 5G deployments using existing hardware.
Based on solution, the 5G in Defense Market Value has been segmented into Communication network, Chipset and Core network. The Communication network segment is expected to lead the 5G in Defense Market Value in 2023. While small cell technology is highlighted as a key advancement in 5G networks, they are not the exclusive base stations responsible for delivering 5G connectivity. In addition to small cells, 5G networks will employ macrocells, like cell towers, for connectivity. These larger base stations will support lower 5G frequencies, in contrast to the high-frequency millimeter wave (MM wave) capabilities of small cells. Small cells are commonly found in densely populated urban locations like shopping centers, sports arenas, airports, and train stations—essentially, areas where there's a high concentration of people using data simultaneously. Currently, most small cell infrastructure installations are aimed at outdoor usage. Presently, there's significant debate suggesting that authentic 5G will function at elevated frequency bandwidths, like 28 GHz or 39 GHz. At these millimeter wave (mmWave) frequencies, small cells become crucial. This is due to the inability of these signals to penetrate walls or structures, coupled with the fact that the coverage radius of these cell sizes will be under 500 meters.
Based on Platform, The 5G in Defense Market Value has been segmented based on platform into land, naval, and airborne. The increasing need for situational awareness among defense forces of various countries and modernization of existing military infrastructure are expected to drive the demand for 5G across platforms. The Land segment is expected to lead the 5G in Defense Market Value in 2023. The land segment includes armored fighting vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, and command and control systems, among others. 5G can be used to manage various land-based platforms and weapon systems. Land-based battlefield operations and ground-based air defense systems are an integral part of the land platform segment. These battle management systems acquire data from various ground-based air defense systems, electro-optic sensors, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These systems also gather information from tactical communication devices, such as LINK 16.
Based on End User, The 5G in Defense Market Value has been segmented into Military and Homeland Security. The fifth-generation (5G) of communication technology will increase the speed of data transfer and improve bandwidth as compared to the fourth-generation (4G) technology, in turn enabling new military and commercial applications. 5G for the military could additionally improve intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and processing; enable new methods of command and control (C2); and streamline logistics systems for increased efficiency, among other uses. Homeland security includes federal, state, local, and tribal governments, and the private sector. Governments and homeland security agencies are recognizing the advantages of technology to solve new security challenges.
Based on Network Type, the 5G in Defense Market Value has been segmented into Enhanced Mobile broadband (emBB) , ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), and massive machine type communications (MMTC). These service categories distinguish 5G from other mobile networks. Through 5G eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC, seamless virtual interactions are facilitated between individuals, machinery, objects, and devices. The emBB segment is expected to lead the market with 21.3% in the forecast period. 5G eMBB guarantees reliable internet access, even in challenging environmental circumstances. URLLC, as a service category, guarantees ultra-low latency, with response times consistently below 4 milliseconds. 5G mMTC adopts communication models designed for non-human entities, prioritizing low-rate uplink transmissions.
Based on region, the North America region is estimated to lead the market in 2023. This region includes US and Canada. The increasing investments in the military Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and procurement of advanced equipment drive the region in market. 5G technology in defense helps improve the processing and functioning of ISR (intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance) systems, enables new command and control systems, enhances augmented and virtual reality applications, modernizes maintenance processes, and improves efficiency in logistics supply using technologies such as blockchain.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
