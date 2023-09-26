Sports Analytics Market : In-depth Analysis, Recent Developments & Forecast 2026
This research report categorizes the sports analytics market based on component, application, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2023 ) The global Sports Analytics Market size poised to grow from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $8.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.
Various factors such as increasing spending on adoption of newer technologies, changing landscape of customer intelligence to drive the market, and proliferation of customer channels are expected to drive the adoption of sports analytics technologies and services.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Sports Analytics Market”
223 -Tables
51 - Figures
237 - Pages
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35276513
Key Players:
IBM (US),
SAS Institute (US),
Salesforce (US),
EXL (US),
GlobalStep (US),
Catapult (US),
HCL (India),
ChyronHego (US),
Stats Perform (US),
TruMedia Network (US),
DataArt (US),
Orreco (Ireland),
Quant4Sport (Italy)
Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=35276513
Europe boasts the most sophisticated and well-known football associations and clubs in the world. Different European football leagues, such as the Barclays English Premier League, Bundesliga (Germany), Scottish Premier League (Scotland), and La Liga (Spain), play at frequent intervals, and their managements invest extensively in technologies for efficient game and individual tracking.
• The adoption of sports analytics solutions is growing at a rapid pace in the UK due to a rise in investment by teams, sports associations, governments, and management in technologies. The major reason behind the adoption of sports analytics solutions is increased awareness about science to keep track of players' performance and improve it over time, thus creating a competitive edge.
• Germany is considered one of the world’s foremost countries. Most active players adopting new technologies are from Germany, which is deemed as a leading country for investment.
• France is expected to come up with some opportunities in sports analytics solutions in its forecast period. The team members in this region are very aggressive and easy to adapt to any change. There are some associations that are using this solution to monitor their health in a training session so that they can avoid any problem and perform better over time. This is expected to drive the adoption of the sports analytics market, which will help grow the economy.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recently recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
Founded in 2009, MarketsandMarkets recognized uncharted business potentials within disruptive trends, forecasting a surge of $25 trillion in new B2B revenues by 2030. In our 13-year journey, we've collaborated with over 10,000 companies, generating $140+ billion in revenue impact. From a market research publisher, we've transformed into a growth-enabling leader, backed by a 1500+ strong team.
Content Source:
<||>rnhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sports-analytics.asp
Various factors such as increasing spending on adoption of newer technologies, changing landscape of customer intelligence to drive the market, and proliferation of customer channels are expected to drive the adoption of sports analytics technologies and services.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Sports Analytics Market”
223 -Tables
51 - Figures
237 - Pages
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35276513
Key Players:
IBM (US),
SAS Institute (US),
Salesforce (US),
EXL (US),
GlobalStep (US),
Catapult (US),
HCL (India),
ChyronHego (US),
Stats Perform (US),
TruMedia Network (US),
DataArt (US),
Orreco (Ireland),
Quant4Sport (Italy)
Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=35276513
Europe boasts the most sophisticated and well-known football associations and clubs in the world. Different European football leagues, such as the Barclays English Premier League, Bundesliga (Germany), Scottish Premier League (Scotland), and La Liga (Spain), play at frequent intervals, and their managements invest extensively in technologies for efficient game and individual tracking.
• The adoption of sports analytics solutions is growing at a rapid pace in the UK due to a rise in investment by teams, sports associations, governments, and management in technologies. The major reason behind the adoption of sports analytics solutions is increased awareness about science to keep track of players' performance and improve it over time, thus creating a competitive edge.
• Germany is considered one of the world’s foremost countries. Most active players adopting new technologies are from Germany, which is deemed as a leading country for investment.
• France is expected to come up with some opportunities in sports analytics solutions in its forecast period. The team members in this region are very aggressive and easy to adapt to any change. There are some associations that are using this solution to monitor their health in a training session so that they can avoid any problem and perform better over time. This is expected to drive the adoption of the sports analytics market, which will help grow the economy.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recently recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
Founded in 2009, MarketsandMarkets recognized uncharted business potentials within disruptive trends, forecasting a surge of $25 trillion in new B2B revenues by 2030. In our 13-year journey, we've collaborated with over 10,000 companies, generating $140+ billion in revenue impact. From a market research publisher, we've transformed into a growth-enabling leader, backed by a 1500+ strong team.
Content Source:
<||>rnhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sports-analytics.asp
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results