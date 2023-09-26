Artificial Intelligence Market Demand | Global Overview, Size, Value Analysis, Leading Players Review 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2023 ) According to a research report Artificial Intelligence Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.8% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1,345.2 billion by 2030 from USD 150.2 billion in 2023. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been remarkable since its introduction, leading to significant growth in the global market.
This growth attributed to the increasing demand for artificial intelligence technologies across diverse industry verticals. Organizations are recognizing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experiences, and driving innovation. Artificial Intelligence technology such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and others are revolutionizing various sectors, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail. The advancements in AI algorithms, computing power, and data availability are further fueling the growth of the AI market, as businesses seek to leverage the potential of AI to gain a competitive edge in the digital era.
As per verticals, the healthcare & life sciences segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The artificial intelligence market is segmented on verticals into retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Agriculture, IT/ITeS, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics and other verticals (Construction, education, and travel and hospitality). As per verticals, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This industry is experiencing significant growth and is poised to contribute significantly to the global artificial intelligence market. Artificial intelligence applications in healthcare & life sciences includes patient data and risk analysis, medical imaging and diagnostics, precision medicine, drug discovery, and much more. The use of electronic medical records has led to the expansion of patient data, while the risk analysis market benefits from artificial intelligence systems' risk management and predictive analytics capabilities for payers and healthcare providers. These advancements in artificial intelligence technology are driving innovation and transformation within the healthcare sector.
By business function marketing and sales accounts to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
As per business function, marketing and sales segment to hold the largest market size for the artificial intelligence market during the forecast period. With the aid of AI-powered algorithms, businesses personalize their marketing campaigns, target the right audience, and deliver relevant content at the optimal time. Artificial intelligence also enhances sales processes by providing predictive analytics, lead scoring, and automated customer support through chatbots. Furthermore, artificial intelligence enables advanced data analytics and segmentation, optimizing sales funnels and improving conversion rates. The adoption of artificial intelligence in marketing and sales is reshaping how businesses engage with customers, optimize their strategies, and drive revenue growth.
Regional Analysis:
AI is experiencing substantial growth in Europe, with increased investments, research initiatives, and startup ecosystems. European countries are fostering AI development through regulatory frameworks, public-private partnerships, and academic collaborations, positioning the continent as a significant player in the global AI landscape.
UK :
The rise of startups in the field of Artificial Intelligence is significantly shaping the technological landscape of the UK. Currently, startups constitute nearly 80% of all AI companies in the country, marking a remarkable surge in their numbers over the past decade. In March 2023, the UK government released a White Paper titled “A pro-innovation approach to AI regulation,” expanding on their 2022 AI Governance and Regulation Policy Statement.
Germany :
Germany has been at the forefront of implementing regulations governing the ethical use of AI, including the development of the ‘Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI’ by the European Commission. The AI industry is supported by several initiatives and funding programs, such as the High-Tech Gründerfonds, which provides support for startups and small businesses working in the field of AI.
France :
The adoption of AI in France has been growing steadily, with the country recognizing its potential to drive innovation and economic development. The French government has been actively promoting AI initiatives and investing in research and development to establish a thriving AI ecosystem
Spain :
The rapid adoption of AI in Spain is transforming industries and driving innovation across various sectors. Spain has recognized the potential of AI and is actively embracing its applications in areas such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and others. In December 2020, the Spanish Government introduced its National AI strategy, outlining its commitment to developing a policy framework that facilitates the integration and deployment of AI across the economy and society.
Italy :
In November 2021, the Strategic Plan for AI was developed by Italy, which enables the enhancement of the Italian artificial intelligence sector and was going to execute over the course of the next three years. Also, an Italian senator read an AI-generated speech in parliament in June 2023, using OpenAI’s GPT-4 chatbot. This demonstration aimed to spark debate and showcase the potential of artificial intelligence technologies in generating human-like content.
