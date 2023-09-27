Padel Rackets Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.65 percent to reach USD 235.82 Mn by 2029
Global Padel Rackets Market size was valued at USD 102.45 Million in 2022 and the total Padel Rackets Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.65% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 235.82 Million.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 27, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Padel Rackets market to grow from USD 102.45 Mn in 2022 to USD 235.82 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.65 percent.
Padel Rackets Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of Padel Rackets Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyze the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Padel Rackets Market size.
Padel Rackets Market Dynamics
The increasing popularity of padel tennis is fuelling the global market growth. A transformative shift has been brought about by growing e-commerce and online retail. The innovation in racket technology is a key driver of the market. Manufacturers are increasingly introducing new materials, construction techniques, and design elements to enhance racket performance.
Padel Rackets Market Regional Insights
European Padel Rackets Market held the largest share of around 40.15 percent in 2022. This is attributed to the increasing popularity of padel tennis in the region. South America accounted for nearly 20 percent of the global share, being the second-largest market in 2022.
Padel Rackets Market Segmentation
By Type
Round Shape
Teardrop Shape
Diamond Shape
By Application
Professional
Amateur
Padel Rackets Key Competitors include:
Adidas
SIUX PADEL COURTS
Enebe
Head
Bullpadel
StarVie
Dunlop Sports
Shooter
ViborA Padel
Babolat
Wilson
Varlion
DROP:SHOT
NOX Sport
Royal Padel
Tecnifibre
Pro Kennex
Others
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Board Sports Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 24.74 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.3 percent during the forecast period.
Recreation Clubs Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 81.58 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
