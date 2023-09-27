Chandelier Market to hit USD 10.69 Bn by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 4.32 percent
The Chandelier Market size was valued at USD 7.95 Billion in 2022 and the total Chandelier Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 10.69 Billion.
As per Maximize Market research, the global Chandelier Market was USD 7.95 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 10.69 Bn by 2029.
Chandelier Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Chandelier Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospects and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints and drivers of the Chandelier Market. The market was estimated using a bottom-up approach.
Chandelier Market Dynamics
Innovative Chandelier designs are evolving trends in interior design and home decor. Modern, minimalist, vintage, and ornate styles have their moments in the spotlight, and to meet changing consumer preferences the manufacturers are required to adapt their designs. The integration of smart lighting features into chandeliers is a growing trend. These features help users to control brightness, colour, temperature and even customize lighting patterns via smartphones or voice assistants.
Chandelier Market Regional Insights
The North American Chandelier Market dominated the global market by holding around 37.8 percent of the shares in 2022. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.93 percent during the forecast period. This is attributed to the enhancement of people's lifestyles and the increasing number of luxury home developments within this vicinity.
Chandelier Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Traditional
Transitional
Modern
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
By Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Chandelier Market Key Players include:
Kichler Lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting
Elegant Lighting
Generation Brands LLC
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
