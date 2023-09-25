Biomass Power Generation Market Size to Hit $105.7 billion by 2028 - Rising Consumer Preference for Cleaner Fuels Global Market Report 2023
The biomass power generation market size was valued at USD 91.3 billion in 2023 to reach USD 105.7 billion by 2028, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0 % during forecast period.
According to a new market research report, the global biomass power generation market is projected to reach USD 105.7 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 91.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as the need of electrification in rural areas and investments in renewable energy projects are driving the growth of the biomass power generations market.
Key Market Players:
The biomass power generation market is served by many international players with global operational presence and local players with a strong domestic supply network. ENGIE (France), Xcel Energy Inc. (US), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (US), EPH (Czechia), and Ørsted A/S (Denmark) are the market leaders in the global biomass power generation market. These companies use strategies such as contracts, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to increase their market share.
The Agriculture Waste, by feedstock, is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on feedstock, the biomass power generation market has been split into agriculture waste, forest waste, municipal waste and animal waste. Agriculture waste is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. Agricultural biomass has the potential to be a precursor material for the production of sustainable energy. The energy content of biomass varies according to crop species. Rice straw, for example, has an energy content of about 3015 kcal/kg, whereas hay has an energy content of about 3738 kcal/kg. Companies such as Babcock & Wilcox (US), Xcel Energy Inc. (US), and Chanderpur Group (India) utilize agricultural waste to generate electricity.
The solid fuel segment, by fuel, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
This report segments the biomass power generation market based on fuel into three segments: Solid fuel, liquid fuel and gaseous fuel. The solid fuel segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Solid fuels are generally woody biomass, which are directly burnt for the generation of electricity. Abundant availability of woody biomass and clean substitution to fossil fuels are major drivers for growth of solid fuel in biomass power generation.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the biomass power generation market
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest biomass power generation market during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific several countries planned pilot projects and carrying out full-scale development of commercial-scale biomass power plants to amplify bioenergy deployments in the region. This has increased investments toward new projects, research studies, and new installations of biopower plants in the Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the biomass power generation market in the region.
