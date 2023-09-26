Metaverse in Healthcare Market to reach USD 75.8 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 12.7 percent over the forecast period
Metaverse in Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 4.92 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 47.8 percent from 2023 to 2029 to reach USD 75.8 Billion
Metaverse in Healthcare Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
A bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Metaverse in Healthcare Market size. The data for the Market was collected by using primary and secondary collection methods for the analysis of the Metaverse in Healthcare industry. SWOT and PESTLE analysis were conducted to understand the factors affecting the growth of the market.
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/213965
Metaverse in Healthcare Market Dynamics
The increased number of teleconsultations across the world after COVID-19 is expected to boost the popularity of Metaverse in Healthcare Market. Expensive hardware required for metaverse and low health budgets in most countries is anticipated to hamper the Metaverse in Healthcare Market.
Metaverse in Healthcare Market Regional Insights
Teleconsultations in North America have increased from 42 percent to 93 percent since the region dominated the global market. The Metaverse in Healthcare Market in Europe also held the major share of the global market.
Metaverse in Healthcare Market Segmentation
By Component
Hardware
Software
By Technology
Virtual Reality
Augmented Reality
Mixed Reality
Artificial Intelligence
Blockchain
IoT
By Device
Virtual Reality Headsets
Augmented Reality Devices
Mixed Reality Platforms
By Application
Medical Training and Educational Modules
Diagnosis
Treatment
Designing ORs
Surgical Training
Remote Monitoring
Others
By End-User
Medtech
Providers
Biopharma
Payers
Metaverse in Healthcare Market Key Competitors include:
Brainlab
Intuitive Surgical Inc
Veyond Metaverse
GE Healthcare
Medtronic PLC
BioFlight VR (US)
Siemens Healthineers
Novarad Corporation
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Healthcare IoT Telemedicine Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 400.45 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 20.90 percent during the forecast period.
Healthcare IoT Market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 421.61 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.8 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
