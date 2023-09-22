Sustainable Aluminum Foil Packaging: Growth and Regional Demand
Aluminum foil packaging market surges with the rise in food and pharmaceutical sectors. Asia-Pacific leads the trend towards sustainable packaging solutions. Expect continued growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 22, 2023 ) The global aluminum foil packaging market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with an estimated value of USD 21.7 billion in 2023 and a projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%.
The aluminum foil packaging market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of packaging materials made from aluminum foil. Aluminum foil is a thin sheet of metal that is highly malleable and can be easily formed into various shapes. It has excellent barrier properties, such as moisture resistance, light blocking, and heat insulation, making it a preferred choice for packaging applications across diverse industries. Aluminum foil packaging is widely used for preserving the freshness and quality of various products, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and household goods. It acts as a protective barrier against external factors such as moisture, oxygen, light, and contaminants, thereby extending the shelf life of the packaged items and maintaining their integrity.
The global aluminum foil packaging market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by a combination of various factors. The aluminum foil packaging industry is driven by cost-effectiveness, excellent physical properties, and increased product shelf life. The growing population, urbanization, and demand from various industries are also fueling the market. However, volatile raw material prices and the availability of substitutes hinder growth. Nevertheless, upcoming regulations and government support offer growth opportunities. Recycling aluminum foil poses a major challenge for the industry.
The demand for aluminum foil packaging is mainly furnished by global players manufacturing for various end-use industries. Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of aluminum foil packaging are The global aluminum foil packaging market comprises major manufacturers, such as RUSAL (Russia), Hindalco Industries Ltd.(India), China Hongqiao Group Limited (China), AMCOR Ltd. (Switzerland), GARMCO (Bahrain), Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (US), Hulamin (South Africa), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Aluflexpack ag (Switzerland), Penny Plate LLC. (US) and others are covered in the aluminum foil packaging market. These companies, along with other regional companies, cater to the demand for aluminum foil packaging products globally.
RUSAL (Russia) is a prominent Russian company that specializes in the production and sale of aluminum, alloys, and value-added products, with a primary focus on aluminum production. The company operates through four main segments: Aluminum, Alumina, Energy, and Mining & Metals. The Aluminum segment is responsible for the production and sale of primary aluminum and its related products. This includes a diverse range of aluminum products, such as rolled products like sheets, plates, and foils. RUSAL is globally recognized as a leading producer of high-quality aluminum foil, which finds applications in various industries including food and beverage packaging, pharmaceuticals, and household items. RUSAL's aluminum foil products are known for their exceptional strength, flexibility, and resistance to corrosion. They are available in different thicknesses and sizes to cater to a wide range of industrial and consumer needs. The Alumina segment focuses on mining and refining bauxite into alumina, which is then sold to customers. Alumina serves as a crucial intermediate product in the aluminum production process. The Energy segment comprises the group companies and projects involved in coal mining and sales, as well as the generation and transmission of electricity derived from diverse sources. The Mining & Metals segment represents RUSAL's equity investment in Norilsk Nickel, a major mining and metallurgical company. This investment allows RUSAL to participate in the production and sale of nickel, palladium, platinum, copper, and other metals.
Hindalco Industries Ltd (India), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Management Corp Pvt Ltd, is a prominent player in the aluminum and copper industry. The company operates across four main segments: Aluminum, Copper, Novelis, and All Other. In the Aluminum segment, Hindalco produces and markets a range of aluminum products, including hydrates, alumina, and aluminum foils. These products are utilized in various industries for applications such as packaging, construction, automotive, and more. The Copper segment of Hindalco is involved in the manufacturing and sale of copper cathode, continuous-cast copper rods, sulphuric acid, and other metal products. This segment caters to industries requiring copper and its by-products. Hindalco's Novelis segment specializes in the production and sale of aluminum sheet and light gauge products. These products find applications in diverse sectors such as packaging, automotive, construction, and more. Additionally, Hindalco operates in an "All Other" segment, which encompasses its other business activities and operations that may not fall specifically under the Aluminum, Copper, or Novelis segments. Overall, Hindalco Industries Ltd has established itself as a significant player in the aluminum and copper industry, with a diversified product portfolio serving various sectors globally. The company's operations cover the production, marketing, and sale of aluminum and copper products, catering to the needs of different industries and applications.
China Hongqiao Group Ltd. is a leading company in the aluminum industry, engaging in the production and sale of various aluminum products. With a presence in China and overseas, the company operates 11 production bases. Its extensive product range includes alumina, aluminum alloy ingots, hot liquid aluminum alloy, aluminum busbar, high precision aluminum plates with foil, rolled and cast aluminum alloy products, as well as new materials. China Hongqiao Group Ltd. distinguishes itself as the largest aluminum producer, covering the entire value chain of the aluminum industry. The company's core expertise lies in thermoelectricity, mining, and the manufacturing of aluminum products. It places a strong emphasis on sustainability and social welfare, prioritizing responsible practices throughout its operations. By focusing on sustainability, China Hongqiao Group Ltd. aims to minimize its environmental impact and contribute to the well- being of society. The company's business overview reflects its commitment to producing high-quality aluminum products while considering the long-term interests of the environment and communities it operates in.
Other companies have initiated the following developments:
In April 2022, Aluflexpack AG and Saperatec, a start-up that is delaminating multilayer foils and reintroducing them into the manufacturing process as secondary raw material entered into a partnership.
In May 2022, Aluflexpack AG acquired Teko Aluminyum Sanayi A.S. With this acquisition, the company expands its existing business in appealing consumer product categories while expanding its presence in the expanding Turkish market
In March 2022, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has recently announced that its subsidiary, Evergreen Packaging International LLC, has completed the sale of its 50% stake in Naturepak Beverage Packaging Co Ltd to Elopak ASA affiliates.
In January 2022, Pactiv Evergreen's subsidiary, Evergreen Packaging, signed an agreement to sell its carton packaging and filling machinery businesses in China, Korea, and Taiwan to SIG Schweizerische Industrie-Gesellschaft GmbH, a subsidiary of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd, for around USD 335 million.
