Blue Cheese Market is expected to Hit USD 12.4 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.6 percent
Blue Cheese Market size was valued at USD 9.7 Bn. in 2022 and the total Blue Cheese revenue is expected to grow by 3.6 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 12.4 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 24, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market Research, the Blue Cheese Market was USD 9.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 12.4 Billion by 2029.
Blue Cheese Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a detailed analysis of the global market for Blue Cheese, including market size, trends, and key players. The research methodology involves data gathering from Blue Cheese manufacturers, industry publications, and interviews with experts in the field. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Blue Cheese Market Size.
Blue Cheese Market Dynamics
The success of the blue cheese market is deeply intertwined with the evolution in preferences, characterized by more expansive palates and an increased willingness to experiment with gastronomic choices. Hence, the demand for the Blue Cheese Market is increasing.
Blue Cheese Market Regional Insights
Europe region dominated the market in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The consumption among consumers increases the demand of the market as the tradition of production is rich in this region.
Blue Cheese Market Segmentation
By Type
Gorgonzola
Castello Double Blue
Roquefort
Stilton
Castello Traditional Danish Blue
By Source
Sheep's Milk
Cow's Milk
Goat's Milk
Others
By Texture
Hard Blue Cheese
Soft Blue Cheese
Semihard Blue Cheese
Semisoft Blue Cheese
By End-User
Online Retail
Speciality Stores
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Others
Blue Cheese's Key Competitors include
Roquefort Société
Groupe Lactalis
Arla Foods
Saputo Inc.
Fonterra Co-operative Group
Bel Group
Kraft Heinz Company
Danish Crown
Bongrain SA
Sargento Foods Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
