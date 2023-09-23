Meal Kits Market to Reach USD 47.27 Billion by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 14.7 percent
Meal Kits Market size was valued at USD 18.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7 percent from 2023 to 2029 to reach USD 47.27 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 23, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Meal Kits Market was USD 18.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 47.27 Billion by 2029.
Meal Kits Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Meal Kits Market Report investigates the global meal kit industry, examining market size, trends, and key players. The report assesses market dynamics, supply chain intricacies, and competitive landscape to provide actionable insights for stakeholders. Research methodology involves market surveys, consumer behavior analysis, and interviews with industry experts.
Meal Kits Market Dynamics
The meal kits are used for cutting down on food waste and is considered as the good option. Plastic is used for meal kits as a proper packaging material, in terms of carbon footprints, fertilizer production, and farm equipment are more vital than those from packaging used to maintain the freshness of food.
Meal Kits Market Regional Insights
North American dominated the global market with the largest market share followed by Europe in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Innovative offerings, pricing strategies, and marketing efforts are increasing the growth rate of this region.
Meal Kits Market Segmentation
By Meal Type
Family Meal Kits
Quick and Easy Meal Kits
Gourmet Meal Kits
Breakfast/Brunch Meal Kits
By Type
Vegan
Vegetarian
Non-vegetarian
By Offering Type
Heat and Eat
Cook and Eat
By Subscription Model
Weekly Subscription Meal Kits
Monthly Subscription Meal Kits
One-Time Purchase Meal Kits
By End-User
Families
Individuals
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Meal Kits Key Competitors include
Blue Apron, LLC
Freshly Inc.
HelloFresh
Sun Basket, Inc.
Relish Labs LLC
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Meal Replacement Products Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 22.07 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.10 percent during the forecast period.
Dried Vegetable Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 22.76 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
