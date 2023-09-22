Online Grocery Shopping Market to reach USD 1681.61 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 25.23 percent over the forecast period
Online Grocery Shopping Market size was valued at USD 348.15 billion in 2022 and the total Online Grocery Shopping Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.23 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1681.61 billion.
As per Maximize Market research, the Online Grocery Shopping Market was USD 348.15 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.23 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1681.61 Bn by 2029.
Online Grocery Shopping Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report gives a complete analysis of region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Online Grocery Shopping share. A bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Online Grocery Shopping market size. The data for the Online Grocery Shopping Market is collected by using primary and secondary collection methods for the analysis of the Online Grocery Shopping industry.
Online Grocery Shopping Market Dynamics
The increasing shift towards more convenient and safe shopping experiences, the proliferation of the internet and affordable data plans and changing consumer lifestyles are the growth Online Grocery Shopping Market.
Online Grocery Shopping Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Online Grocery Shopping Market. This is due to the vast population, rapid urbanization, growing smartphone penetration and evolving consumer preferences.
Online Grocery Shopping Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Fresh Produce
Breakfast & Dairy
Snacks & Beverages
Meat & Seafood
Staples & Cooking Essentials
Others
By Payment Method
Online
Offline (Cash on Delivery)
By End User
Individual
Distributors
Others
Online Grocery Shopping Market Key Competitors include:
AEON Co., Ltd.
Aldi
Alibaba Group
Amazon India Pvt. Ltd.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Best Buy Co. Inc.
Blinkit (formerly Grofers)
Carrefore S.A.
Costco Wholesale Corporation
Edeka Group
Fresh Direct LLC
Godrej Nature's Basket Ltd.
Honestbee
Instacart
com, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
