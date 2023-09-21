Non-toxic Paints Market to reach USD 1547.21 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 6.6 percent over the forecast period
Global Non-toxic Paints Market size was valued at USD 989.12 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1547.21 Mn by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6 %.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 21, 2023 ) The total global market for the Non-toxic Paints Market was valued at USD 989.12 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1547.21 Mn by 2029.
Non-toxic Paints Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Non-toxic Paints Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The report offers the Non-toxic Paints market share and rival sector, as well as an analysis of the major vendors and leading regions.
Non-toxic Paints Market Dynamics
The increasing environmental awareness and government regulations are the drivers for the Non-toxic Paints Market growth. Smart and functional Coatings are the upcoming trend in the Non-toxic Paints Market.
Non-toxic Paints Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the Non-toxic Paints Market in 2022. Rapid urbanization and growing middle-class population in developing economies such as China and India are the growth drivers of the regional market.
Non-toxic Paints Market Segmentation
By Resin Type
Acrylic Resins
Plant-Based Resins
Clay and Mineral Resins
Milk Protein Resins
Bio-Based Resins
Others
By Application
Interior Paints
Exterior Paints
Specialty Paints
By End User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Distribution Channel
Retail Stores
Online Retail
Non-toxic Paints Key Players include:
Sherwin-Williams Company ( US)
Benjamin Moore & Co. (US)
PPG Industries(US)
Behr Paint (Masco Corporation)( US)
Valspar Corporation ( US)
Dulux (AkzoNobel) (Netherlands)
Glidden (PPG Industries) ( US)
Farrow & Ball (England)
EarthSafe Finishes ( US)
Clare (US)
ECOS Paints (US)
AFMSafecoat( US)
BioShield( US)
Livos(Germany)
Old Fashioned Milk Paint Co. (US)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
