Cell Culture Market worth $51.3 billion by 2028
Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables (Media, Sera, Reagent), Vessel (Roller bottle, Cell Factory), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuges, Incubators)), Application (mAbs, Vaccines, Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User & Region - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 20, 2023 ) The report "Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables (Media, Sera, Reagent), Vessel (Roller bottle, Cell Factory), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuges, Incubators)), Application (mAbs, Vaccines, Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 51.3 billion by 2028 from USD 27.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
The global cell culture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing government support and funding for cell-based research, adoption of single-use technologies, emerging cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines and incidence of infectious diseases. On the other hand, the expensive cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.
The equipment segment accounted for the second largest share, by product in the the cell culture market in 2022.
Based on equipment, the cell culture market is segmented into supporting equipment, bioreactors, and storage equipment. Cell culture involves the extensive use of laboratory equipment such as bioreactors, storage equipment, and cell culture-supporting equipment. The growing awareness about the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines (coupled with the growing regulatory approval for these products), increasing production of mAbs, and the introduction of technologically advanced products for high-demand applications (such as cell & gene therapy and regenerative medicine) are the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture equipment market.
The monoclonal antibody production segment accounted for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical production segment in the cell culture market in 2022.
Based on biopharmaceutical production, the cell culture market is categorized into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, and other therapeutic protein production. Monoclonal antibodies are multifunctional components of the immune system that fight infections. Most antibodies generated as a natural response are polyclonal, which means they are produced by several B lymphocytes. Monoclonal antibodies, on the contrary, are produced in laboratories and can bind to single specific targets in the body, such as antigens on the surface of certain cancer cells.
The North America region catered the largest share of the cell culture market in 2022.
The growing regulatory approvals for and awareness of cell culture-based vaccines, rising investments in biopharmaceutical R&D coupled with various initiatives from the leading companies, and conferences and symposia that create awareness of the latest cell culture trends are the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America. Biopharmaceutical companies in North America focus on R&D activities to develop and commercialize novel drugs and therapies. Additionally, various initiatives from leading companies have accelerated growth in North America.
Key players in the cell culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US).
Key players in the cell culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US).
