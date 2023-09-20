Microirrigation Systems Market to Grow at 9.4% CAGR During 2023-2028
The microirrigation systems market is anticipated to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2028 from USD 11.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period in terms of value owing to the efficient usage of water resources in drought conditions, higher
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 20, 2023 ) The global microirrigation systems market is expected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2028 from USD 11.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.
Microirrigation systems are water-saving irrigation systems that deliver water directly to the root zone of plants. This helps to reduce water evaporation and runoff, and to improve water use efficiency. Microirrigation systems are also more effective at delivering nutrients to plants, which can lead to increased crop yields.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=566
The microirrigation systems market is driven by a number of factors, including:
Growing concerns about water scarcity and the need to improve water use efficiency
Increasing awareness of the benefits of microirrigation systems, such as water savings, increased crop yields, and reduced fertilizer and pesticide runoff
Government support for microirrigation systems in many countries
The micro-sprinkler segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Micro sprinklers provide uniform water distribution across the field or garden, and can be used to irrigate a variety of crops, including plantation crops, field crops, and vegetables.
The plantation crops segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Tea, coffee, and cocoa are some of the majorly cultivated plantation crops. Microirrigation systems are well-suited for irrigating plantation crops, as they can help to improve water use efficiency and increase crop yields.
The industrial user segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the review period. Industrial users are increasingly adopting microirrigation systems to reduce their environmental impact and improve water use efficiency.
Inquiry before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=566
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the study period. This is due to the growing demand for microirrigation systems in countries such as China, India, and Australia.
Eminent players operating in the microirrigation systems market include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US), Netafim (Israel), Nelson Irrigation (US), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Finolex Plasson (India), Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited (India), T-L Irrigation (US), Hunter Industries (US), Rivulis (Israel), Chinadrip irrigation Equipment co., Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Antelco (Australia), Microjet (South Africa), and Irritec S.p.A (Italy).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recently recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
Founded in 2009, MarketsandMarkets recognized uncharted business potentials within disruptive trends, forecasting a surge of $25 trillion in new B2B revenues by 2030. In our 13-year journey, we've collaborated with over 10,000 companies, generating $140+ billion in revenue impact. From a market research publisher, we've transformed into a growth-enabling leader, backed by a 1500+ strong team.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road, Suite 430
Northbrook, Illinois - 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
UK +44-800-368-9399
Microirrigation systems are water-saving irrigation systems that deliver water directly to the root zone of plants. This helps to reduce water evaporation and runoff, and to improve water use efficiency. Microirrigation systems are also more effective at delivering nutrients to plants, which can lead to increased crop yields.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=566
The microirrigation systems market is driven by a number of factors, including:
Growing concerns about water scarcity and the need to improve water use efficiency
Increasing awareness of the benefits of microirrigation systems, such as water savings, increased crop yields, and reduced fertilizer and pesticide runoff
Government support for microirrigation systems in many countries
The micro-sprinkler segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Micro sprinklers provide uniform water distribution across the field or garden, and can be used to irrigate a variety of crops, including plantation crops, field crops, and vegetables.
The plantation crops segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Tea, coffee, and cocoa are some of the majorly cultivated plantation crops. Microirrigation systems are well-suited for irrigating plantation crops, as they can help to improve water use efficiency and increase crop yields.
The industrial user segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the review period. Industrial users are increasingly adopting microirrigation systems to reduce their environmental impact and improve water use efficiency.
Inquiry before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=566
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the study period. This is due to the growing demand for microirrigation systems in countries such as China, India, and Australia.
Eminent players operating in the microirrigation systems market include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US), Netafim (Israel), Nelson Irrigation (US), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Finolex Plasson (India), Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited (India), T-L Irrigation (US), Hunter Industries (US), Rivulis (Israel), Chinadrip irrigation Equipment co., Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Antelco (Australia), Microjet (South Africa), and Irritec S.p.A (Italy).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recently recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
Founded in 2009, MarketsandMarkets recognized uncharted business potentials within disruptive trends, forecasting a surge of $25 trillion in new B2B revenues by 2030. In our 13-year journey, we've collaborated with over 10,000 companies, generating $140+ billion in revenue impact. From a market research publisher, we've transformed into a growth-enabling leader, backed by a 1500+ strong team.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road, Suite 430
Northbrook, Illinois - 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
UK +44-800-368-9399
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results