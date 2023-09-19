Drug Discovery Services Market worth $41.3 billion by 2028 , at a CAGR of 14.9%
Drug Discovery Services Market by Process (Target Selection, Hit-to-lead), Type (Chemistry, Biology), Drug Type (Small Molecule, Biologics), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Infectious), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Academic) & Region - Global Forecas
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 19, 2023 ) The report "Drug Discovery Services Market by Process (Target Selection, Hit-to-lead), Type (Chemistry, Biology), Drug Type (Small Molecule, Biologics), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Infectious), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2028", global Drug discovery services market is projected to reach USD 41.3 billion by 2028 from USD 20.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
Factors such as growing R&D expenditure from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, the increasing R&D pipeline creating a need for increased analytical testing outsourcing, initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs, and the high cost of in-house drug development are positively driving the growth of the drug discovery services market. Additionally, technological advancements, the introduction of new drug discovery techniques, the expiry of patents, and rising demand for specialized testing services among end users are expected to offer growth opportunities to players in this market.
Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=138732129
The chemistry services segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the drug discovery services market in 2022.
Based on type, the drug discovery services market is segmented into chemistry and biology services. The chemistry services segment commanded the largest share of this market in 2022. Growth in this market segment is mainly due to the vast application of chemistry services in multiple early drug development phases to deliver robust candidates for drug discovery. The capacious use of chemistry in academics & research institutes, biotechnology companies, and large scale pharmaceutical companies also support the market growth.
The biologics segment accounted for the fastest growing share of the drug type segment in the drug discovery services market in 2022.
Based on drug type the drug discovery services is segmented into small-molecule drugs and biologics. The fast growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing number of biologics in the pipeline, the increasing focus of biopharmaceutical companies on developing biologics for various therapeutic areas, the development of biologics, the high cost of biologics development, the complexity of the biologic drugs, and safety and manufacturing challenges associated with biologics are driving pharma biotech companies to outsource biologic drug discovery and development to experienced service providers.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the drug discovery services market in 2022.
Based on the region, the drug discovery market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to emerging middle class, rising government spending for pharmaceutical R&D, growing therapeutic area expertise, and rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in the region.
Request for Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=138732129
Key players in the drug discovery service Market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US)
Factors such as growing R&D expenditure from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, the increasing R&D pipeline creating a need for increased analytical testing outsourcing, initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs, and the high cost of in-house drug development are positively driving the growth of the drug discovery services market. Additionally, technological advancements, the introduction of new drug discovery techniques, the expiry of patents, and rising demand for specialized testing services among end users are expected to offer growth opportunities to players in this market.
Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=138732129
The chemistry services segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the drug discovery services market in 2022.
Based on type, the drug discovery services market is segmented into chemistry and biology services. The chemistry services segment commanded the largest share of this market in 2022. Growth in this market segment is mainly due to the vast application of chemistry services in multiple early drug development phases to deliver robust candidates for drug discovery. The capacious use of chemistry in academics & research institutes, biotechnology companies, and large scale pharmaceutical companies also support the market growth.
The biologics segment accounted for the fastest growing share of the drug type segment in the drug discovery services market in 2022.
Based on drug type the drug discovery services is segmented into small-molecule drugs and biologics. The fast growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing number of biologics in the pipeline, the increasing focus of biopharmaceutical companies on developing biologics for various therapeutic areas, the development of biologics, the high cost of biologics development, the complexity of the biologic drugs, and safety and manufacturing challenges associated with biologics are driving pharma biotech companies to outsource biologic drug discovery and development to experienced service providers.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the drug discovery services market in 2022.
Based on the region, the drug discovery market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to emerging middle class, rising government spending for pharmaceutical R&D, growing therapeutic area expertise, and rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in the region.
Request for Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=138732129
Key players in the drug discovery service Market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results