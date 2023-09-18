Announcing the Release of New Juvenile Non-Fiction: Yahweh by Hannah Hope
Yahweh
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 18, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Los Angeles, CA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Yahweh, an easy-to-understand non-fiction book for children that explains the concept of God/Yahweh. Yahweh is part of the Sensitive Heart Book for Kids series and the first book in the Yahweh series.
In Yahweh, Seraphina and her young friends want to be Yahweh-guided in their lives. They learn that “Yahweh” is one name of God and is only used in the Bible when the author is talking about God’s personal relationship with His people. The book is a step toward understanding God-guidedness, as understanding Yahweh’s meaning allows us to learn more about the nature and attributes of God.
Author Hannah Hope is American, and illustrator Katerina Valerieva is Ukrainian. Seraphina is biracial, and her friends are multicultural, offering kids a diverse reflection of life here on this Big Blue Marble.
Other Sensitive Heart Books for Kids include Seraphina and the Tail-waggers and Planet Seraphina at the Beach.
Learn more about the author at www.outskirtspress-Yahweh.
At 56 pages, Yahweh is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5538-9 Format: 8.5 x 11 color paperback Retail: $26.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: JUVENILE NON-FICTION / Diversity & Multicultural
About the Author: Hannah Hope is an American classroom teacher with 20-plus years teaching experience in inner-city schools. Hope has taught multiple subjects, including science, social studies, and college readiness.
About the Illustrator: Katerina Valerieva is a Ukrainian illustrator represented by Beytler Illustrations, whose vision is to illustrate stories that share a diverse perspective of our big blue marble.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
