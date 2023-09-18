My Boss Is a Bitch: Changing the Paradigm of Female Leadership
New book offers a game-changing approach to female leadership for all female leaders today.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 18, 2023 ) Denver, CO and San Francisco, CA – The topic of female leadership and how women sabotage other women at work is an age-old issue that leadership experts are not writing or talking about. Enter Marcy Moriconi and her new book, My Boss Is a Bitch: Changing the Paradigm of Female Leadership, published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company. The book is targeted for women of all ages but especially those who are newer to the workplace.
Women in the workplace have made tremendous strides in this millennium, but sadly, toxic femininity continues to compromise our professional relationships, our potential for career advancement and our emotional well-being. My Boss Is a Bitch will help to redefine female leadership to align with the modern world and with women’s innate values and strengths.
Author Marcy Moriconi chronicles decades of work with archetypal female bosses, both difficult and inspiring, from the Poseur and the Last Bitch Standing to the Badass and the Steel Tiger. In addition to sharing her experiences in the corporate world for global companies in two continents, Marcy writes about the “five things they don’t teach you in business school” based on her management experience. She also includes the “tool kit” everyone needs in order to discover their unique superpower, develop an authentic leadership style, build confidence, learn to trust their gut, and leverage healthy conflict to make more informed business decisions.
Readers will walk away with a stronger sense of self and specific tools they can use daily to navigate the complicated landscape of female leadership, and, above all, a deep understanding of how to be the kind of woman everyone wants to have as a boss.
Learn more about the author at https://outskirtspress.com/mybossisabitch.
At 208 pages, My Boss Is a Bitch: Changing the Paradigm of Female Leadership is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction/business category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6414-5 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $9.99
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6520-3 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $33.95
Genre: NONFICTION / Business
About the Author: Marcy Moriconi is a global marketing executive who has been building brands and breakthrough advertising campaigns for over three decades in the U.S. and Italy. She has worked for global companies in fashion, technology, food, and health care. Marcy has built numerous in-house brand and content teams, leveraging her ability to connect people and ideas and knowing what consumers want. Her passion is mentoring young people to help them find their innate superpowers and become the leaders they want to be. Marcy grew up in Berkeley, California, and lives between the Bay Area and Italy.
