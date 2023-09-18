Retail Cash Management Market to Reach USD 9.5 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR 14.6 percent
Retail Cash Management Market size was valued at USD 3.6Bn. in 2022 and the total Retail Cash Management Market revenue is expected to grow by 14.6 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 9.5 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 18, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Retail Cash Management Market was USD 3.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 9.5 Bn by 2029.
Retail Cash Management Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Retail Cash Management market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE was used to employ the competitive intensity of the Retail Cash Management Market.
Retail Cash Management Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for automation and optimization of working capital and growing the number of retail points and the penetration of organized retail are the growth drivers of the Retail Cash Management Market growth. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is a lucrative opportunity for the Retail Cash Management Market growth.
Retail Cash Management Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the Retail Cash Management Market share during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of retail cash management services to avoid liquidity crises is the growth driver of the regional Market.
Retail Cash Management Market Segmentation
By Component
Solution
Service
By Application
Balance & Transaction Reporting
Cash Flow Forecasting
Corporate Liquidity Management
Payables & Receivables
Others
By Deployment
Mode On-Premise
Cloud
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
Small &Medium-Sized Enterprises
Retail Cash Management Key Competitors include:
ALVARA Digital Solutions GmbH
Aurionpro Solutions Limited
Giesecke+Devrient GmbH
Glory Global Solutions
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.
Oracle Corporation
Sopra Banking Software SA
The Sage Group PLC.
Tietoevry
Intimus International group.
Infosys Limited.
Finastra Group Holding Limited.
HCL Technologies Ltd.
NTT Data Corporation
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
