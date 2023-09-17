No-Code AI Platform Market to reach USD 22.98 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 28.6 percent over the forecast period
Global No-Code AI Platform Market size was valued at USD 3.95Bn. in 2022 and the total No-Code AI Platform revenue is expected to grow by 28.6 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD22.98Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 17, 2023 ) The total global market for the No-Code AI Platform Market was valued at USD 3.95 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 22.98 Bn by 2029.
No-Code AI Platform Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The No-Code AI Platform Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE was used to identify the competitive intensity of the No-Code AI Platform Market.
No-Code AI Platform Market Dynamics
The simplicity, availability and Cost-Effectiveness of the No-Code AI Platform is the driver of the Market growth. Rapid prototyping, experimentation and innovation in small and medium enterprises is the expected lucrative opportunity for the market growth.
No-Code AI Platform Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the No-Code AI Platform Market in 2022 with the highest accounting for over 39 percent share of the revenue. The increasing investment in innovative technology is the growth driver of the regional market.
No-Code AI Platform Market Segmentation
By Component
No-Code AI Platforms
Services
By Deployment
Cloud
On-Premises
By Technology
Data Preparation and Integration Tools
Predictive Analytics
Computer Vision
Others
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
By Industry
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Government
Education
Public Sector
Others
No-Code AI Platform Key Competitors include:
Caspio, Inc.
com, Inc.
Apple Inc.
Akkio Inc.
Apteo
Clarifai, Inc.
Microsoft
Google LLC
Runway
AgilePoint Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
