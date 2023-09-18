Timing Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue Trends & Forecast to 2030
Timing Devices Market by Type (Oscillators, Atomic Clocks, Clock Generators, Clock Buffers, Jitter Attenuators), Material (Crystal, Silicon, Ceramic), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 18, 2023 ) The Timing Devices Market Value is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the timing devices market value is driven advancements in the telecommunications industry, rising adoption of timing devices in smartphones and smart wearables, rise in demand for healthcare and medical equipment are the major factors driving growth of the timing devices market.
Key Market Players:
The report profiles key players in the timing devices market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report include Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Rakon Limited (New Zealand), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Texas Instruments (US), Abracon (US), IQD Frequency Products Ltd. (UK), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
Drivers: Surge in the demand for healthcare and medical equipment:
People are shifting toward electronics or wearable devices to improve their everyday life by tracking fitness activity, health, and medical behavior. The medical electronics or healthcare industry has a high demand for advanced technology products, electronics, and healthcare equipment with widening electronics equipment categories in surgery, radiology, physical medicine, orthopedics, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynecology, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, and cardiology.
Restraint: Compatibility and integration issues associated with timing devices:
Integration challenges can arise when integrating timing devices such as clock buffers, oscillators, and clock generators into various electronic systems. These challenges stem from factors like compatibility, design considerations, system performance, and practical implementation.
Seiko Epson Corporation is among the leading innovators in the timing devices market value. The company invests considerably in R&D to develop cost-competitive products and maintain its top position in the industry. The combination of various timing devices with seamless features and functionalities strengthens the product portfolio of the company and helps it to score high ratings on the breadth and depth of product offerings and product features and functionality.
The incorporation of emerging technologies like IoT (Internet of Things) and edge computing is important in order to build reliable and synchronized networks of interconnected devices. Various IoT and edge computing applications need to have accurate and synchronized timing to ensure efficient communication, data processing, and overall system performance.
Edge computing involves processing data closer to the data source, reducing latency and enabling real-time decision-making. Accurate timing is vital for ensuring that data is processed and analyzed in a timely manner, especially when quick responses are required. In industrial IoT applications, precise timing is critical for coordinating sensors, actuators, and machinery. Timing devices help ensure that automated processes are synchronized and optimized for efficient operation.
The market for atomic clocks is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The market for atomic clocks is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of atomic clocks, particularly in applications where extremely precise and stable timekeeping is essential, is likely to contribute to market growth. Atomic clocks are integral to global navigation systems like GPS. The accuracy of atomic clocks is vital for determining the precise location of devices, vehicles, and individuals. As demand for accurate positioning and navigation grows, the need for atomic clocks increases.
In terms of geographic coverage, the timing devices market has been segmented into 4 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2030. China, Japan, and India are among a few major contributors to the timing devices market value in Asia Pacific.
