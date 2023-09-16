Generative AI Market to reach USD 88.06 Bn. by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 35.5 percent for (2023-2029)
Global Generative AI Market size was valued at USD 10.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 88.06 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 35.5% over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 16, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Generative AI Market” was valued at USD 10.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 88.06 Bn by 2029.
Generative AI Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Generative AI Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market including the market drivers, restraints, challenges and lucrative opportunities prevailing in the market. To estimate the market size, a bottom-up approach was used in the report. SWOT and PESTLE analysis was conducted to understand the various factors affecting the market growth, thereby enabling investors to take data driven investment decisions.
Generative AI Market Dynamics
The new techniques and architectures of Generative AI are allowing the creation of more sophisticated and realistic content, attracting interest from businesses and industries, which is expected to boost the market growth.
Generative AI Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Generative AI Market in 2022 given the presence of key players in the region. Other factors include the array of application of generative AI in industries such as healthcare, tourism, gaming, finance and design.
Generative AI Market Segmentation
By Technology
Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)
Variational Autoencoders (VAEs)
Transformers
By Application
Image and Video Generation
Text and Language Generation
Data Augmentation
Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)
By Deployment Mode
On-Premises
Cloud-based
By End-User
Entertainment and Gaming
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Finance and Investment
E-commerce and Retail
Pulse Radar Key Players include:
Sequoia Capital
OpenAI
NVIDIA
Alphasense Inc.
Synthesia
ai
MOSTLY AI Inc
Google
Microsoft
IBM
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
