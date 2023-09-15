Electrophoresis Market worth $4.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7%
Electrophoresis Market by Product (Reagents (Protein & Nucleic Acid), (Gel Electrophoresis (1D & 2D), Capillary Electrophoresis (CZE, CGE), GDS, Software), Application (Research, Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 15, 2023 ) The report "Electrophoresis Market by Product (Reagents (Protein & Nucleic Acid), (Gel Electrophoresis (1D & 2D), Capillary Electrophoresis (CZE, CGE), GDS, Software), Application (Research, Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028 from USD 3.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by riding funding for proteomics & genomics research, and growing use of NGS and declining cost of DNA sequencing. Furthermore, growing prominence of nanoproteomics is expected to drive the growth of electrophoresis market.
Electrophoresis reagent segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.
Electrophoresis is an electrokinetic process that separates charged particles in a fluid using a field of electrical charge. The electrophoresis market, by product, has been segmented into electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems and software. Increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation for biomarker discovery and protein mapping is expected to drive the electrophoresis market.
The research segment held the largest market share in the electrophoresis market.
By application, the global electrophoresis market is broadly segmented into research, diagnostic, and quality control & process validation. Technological advancements such as automated electrophoresis systems and microchip-based CE diagnostics have revolutionized the application of electrophoresis in research.
North America dominates the global electrophoresis market
Based on the region, the electrophoresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America market is driven by growing focus on biomarker discovery and increasing research in the field of structure-based drug design and therapeutic mAbs. Europe is the second-largest market for electrophoresis, characterized by increasing R&D activities, and high growth in the pharmaceutical & biological industries.
Major players in electrophoresis market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).
