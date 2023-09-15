Public Safety Drone Market Value $2.0 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.0%
Public Safety Drone Market by Type, Mode of operation, Platform, Application (Police Operations & Investigations, Firefighting & Disaster Management, Border Management, Traffic Monitoring, Maritime security, Delivery) and Region - Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 15, 2023 ) The Public Safety Drone Market Value is valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0%. The public safety drone market value has emerged as a dynamic and rapidly growing sector, revolutionizing the way public safety agencies respond to emergencies and ensure the safety of communities. With the increasing adoption of drones in various public safety applications, including disaster management, search, and rescue operations, surveillance, and incident response, the market has witnessed significant growth and technological advancements.
Key Market Players:
DJI (China), Autel Robotics (China), Skydio Inc (US), Parrot Drone SAS (France), and Teledyne FLIR LLC (US) are Key players in the public safety drone market. They have mainly resorted to contracts to drive their growth along with launching technologically advanced and cost-effective products.
Public Safety Drone Market Value Dynamics
Protecting the United States' borders from risks posed by unauthorized drones is perhaps one of the most difficult technological and operational difficulties for those involved in Counter Unmanned Aerial System Activities. Drones can fly at different altitudes and require pilots to control and operate them and require skilled personnel for remote piloting. The number of pilots available for high-precision operations is comparatively low. Public safety drones flying at low altitudes require pilots to control and operate them. Drones have made remarkable advances in terms of drone payload, or the weighted cargo that a drone can carry. When first responder access is limited due to road conditions, drones can provide blood, medication, food, and water to persons in need.
DJI, also known as Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Co., Ltd., is a Chinese technology company that specializes in manufacturing and selling consumer and professional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The company offers products for different applications in public safety, border management, traffic monitoring, firefighting, and disaster management, police operations & investigations, law enforcement, and others. DJI offers its products through DJI online stores, DJI-operated stores, and retail stores. The products of the company are used for commercial and civilian use. DJI has its own in-house research and development and manufacturing facilities in China. It has offices in the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, China, and Hong Kong. The company generates most of its revenue from the US and China. It has received funding to the tune of ~USD 105 million to date from various investors.
Asia Pacific Region is expected to have the highest CAGR in the public safety drone Market value during the forecast period. This can be attributed to innovations in UAV technology, low-cost manufacturing of UAV parts, and increased demand for patrolling at crowded locations. The prevailing trends of automation in India, Australia, and China and the ongoing globalization are also fueling the growth of the public safety drone market value in the Asia Pacific. Public safety drones are being increasingly used in border management, traffic monitoring, firefighting, search & rescue operations, and maritime security in China and Japan. The public safety drone ecosystem requires political support to promote the use of semi-autonomous and autonomous drones in various applications. Currently, public safety drones are in the race to gain political and financial support from the governments of various countries in Asia Pacific.
