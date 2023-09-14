Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis by Key Players, End Users, Technologies, Growth & Forecast 2028
The study categorizes the blockchain identity management market by segments - offering, provider type, organization size, network, vertical, and region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 14, 2023 ) According to a research report "Blockchain Identity Management Market by Offering (Software and Services), Provider Type (Application Provider, Middleware Provider, and Infrastructure Provider), Network, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global blockchain identity management market size is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 35.1 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 92.7% during the forecast period. The expansion of the blockchain identity management market is propelled by a significant increase in the digital identity ecosystem, rendering them a primary focus for hackers. The demand for secure and decentralized solutions in managing user identities and virtual assets has further contributed to the growth of the blockchain identity management market.
Browse 328 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 257 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Blockchain Identity Management Market”
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=241573621
Based on the provider type, the middleware provider segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
The blockchain identity management market is divided into application, middleware, and infrastructure provider type. The middleware provider type experiences the highest CAGR, offering organizations a comprehensive solution for their blockchain identity management needs. Middleware providers offer essential infrastructure and services for secure identity information exchange among participants. Services include identity registration, verification, storage, and management in a tamper-proof way. They facilitate authentication and authorization and ensure interoperability between various blockchain networks and systems.
By organization size, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for the highest CAGR.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contribute the highest CAGR in the blockchain identity management market. SMEs seeking cost savings, enhanced efficiency, and improved security are fueling the growth of the market. Blockchain eliminates intermediaries, reduces fraud, and automates tasks, allowing businesses to focus on core operations. Its cryptographic security ensures data protection, building trust with stakeholders and aiding compliance. As SMEs increasingly rely on digital technologies, the demand for secure and scalable identity management solutions grows, making blockchain an increasingly popular choice.
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=241573621
By region, Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest market size due to rapid digital transformation, fostering demand for secure blockchain-based identity solutions. Governments of various countries such as Singapore, India, and Australia are supporting blockchain identity for enhanced service efficiency like e-voting and e-passports. With major players like IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle investing significantly in blockchain technology, the region thrives in the blockchain identity market. Moreover, the rising demand for KYC simplification and self-sovereign identification further propels the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific.
AWS (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Bitfury (US), NEC (Japan), Dock (Switzerland), and Hu-manity.co (US), Metadium (Cayman Islands), Serto (US), Coinfirm (UK), Accumulate (US), Neuroware (Malaysia), Tradle (US), Peer Ledger (Canada), Procivis (Switzerland), SpringRole (US), Blockchains (US), Oaro (Canada), Fractal (Germany), NuID (US), Validated ID (Spain), KYC-Chain (Hong Kong), TRM Labs (US) and Factom (US) are the key players and other players in the blockchain identity management market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/blockchain-identity-management-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/blockchain-identity-management.asp
Browse 328 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 257 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Blockchain Identity Management Market”
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=241573621
Based on the provider type, the middleware provider segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
The blockchain identity management market is divided into application, middleware, and infrastructure provider type. The middleware provider type experiences the highest CAGR, offering organizations a comprehensive solution for their blockchain identity management needs. Middleware providers offer essential infrastructure and services for secure identity information exchange among participants. Services include identity registration, verification, storage, and management in a tamper-proof way. They facilitate authentication and authorization and ensure interoperability between various blockchain networks and systems.
By organization size, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for the highest CAGR.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contribute the highest CAGR in the blockchain identity management market. SMEs seeking cost savings, enhanced efficiency, and improved security are fueling the growth of the market. Blockchain eliminates intermediaries, reduces fraud, and automates tasks, allowing businesses to focus on core operations. Its cryptographic security ensures data protection, building trust with stakeholders and aiding compliance. As SMEs increasingly rely on digital technologies, the demand for secure and scalable identity management solutions grows, making blockchain an increasingly popular choice.
Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=241573621
By region, Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest market size due to rapid digital transformation, fostering demand for secure blockchain-based identity solutions. Governments of various countries such as Singapore, India, and Australia are supporting blockchain identity for enhanced service efficiency like e-voting and e-passports. With major players like IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle investing significantly in blockchain technology, the region thrives in the blockchain identity market. Moreover, the rising demand for KYC simplification and self-sovereign identification further propels the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific.
AWS (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Bitfury (US), NEC (Japan), Dock (Switzerland), and Hu-manity.co (US), Metadium (Cayman Islands), Serto (US), Coinfirm (UK), Accumulate (US), Neuroware (Malaysia), Tradle (US), Peer Ledger (Canada), Procivis (Switzerland), SpringRole (US), Blockchains (US), Oaro (Canada), Fractal (Germany), NuID (US), Validated ID (Spain), KYC-Chain (Hong Kong), TRM Labs (US) and Factom (US) are the key players and other players in the blockchain identity management market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/blockchain-identity-management-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/blockchain-identity-management.asp
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results