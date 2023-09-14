UAV Market Set to Soar: Forecasted to Reach $38.3 Billion by 2027 at a 7.9% CAGR
UAV Market by Point of Sale, Systems, Platform (Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Government), Function, End Use, Application, Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Mode of Operation, Mtow, Range & Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 14, 2023 ) The UAV Market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 26.2 billion in 2022 to USD 38.3 billion by 2027, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This substantial expansion is primarily attributed to the surging adoption of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in commercial applications and heightened procurement of UAVs by military forces worldwide.
Market Insights:
As the global acceptance of UAVs or drones continues to rise steadily, they are finding extensive use in law enforcement and various commercial sectors. Drones are becoming increasingly popular due to their cost-effectiveness and substantial technological advancements in recent years.
One of the key drivers for the growing UAV market is the increasing demand for military Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities. These capabilities empower drones to collect crucial data in ongoing and life-threatening military missions. C4ISR, enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, plays a pivotal role in identifying and classifying vehicles, improving image feeds, and providing early warnings regarding obstacles and changing ground conditions. Governments worldwide are rapidly adopting these technologies to enhance their defense arsenals.
Segment Highlights:
Platform: The UAV market segments platforms into civil & commercial and defense & government. Within the defense & government category, there are further subdivisions into small, tactical, and strategic drones. Strategic drones, including HALE (High-Altitude Long Endurance) and MALE (Medium-Altitude Long Endurance) types, dominated the market in 2022. Tactical UAVs, flying at altitudes ranging from 3,000 to 8,000 meters, bridge the gap between small and strategic UAVs, offering flexibility and high-end capabilities. The demand for tactical drones with hand-launch capabilities and an endurance of about 2 hours, coupled with suitable payload capacities for surveillance, has propelled the growth of the tactical drones segment in the defense & government UAV market.
Function: UAVs fulfill various functions, such as passenger transport, combat duties, inspection, monitoring, surveying, mapping, spraying, seeding, cargo transportation, and more. Special-purpose drones, which include decoy drones, swarm drones, and combat UAVs, find extensive use in military applications. These drones are designed for specific tasks, such as aerial combat and swarm operations. Exo-stratospheric drones, which serve as launch-effect vehicles, also fall into the special-purpose category. The MQ-9 Reaper by General Atomics is a well-known battlefield drone widely used across the globe.
Regional Outlook:
The Asia Pacific region is identified as a high-growth potential market for the UAV industry during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing number of UAV manufacturers in China and India and a concurrent rise in military drone procurement.
China led the Asia Pacific UAV market in 2022, being one of the primary global drone manufacturers. China's focus on tactical UAV procurement, with applications in civil and defense sectors, has garnered significant demand from countries in Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, positively impacting China's UAV market growth.
Key Market Players:
Prominent players in the UAV market include DJI (China), Parrot Drone SAS (France), Israel Aerospace Industry Ltd. (Israel), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (US).
