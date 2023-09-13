Rising Demand for Water Recycling: Market Trends and Analysis
Water recycle and reuse market is surging. Key trends: sustainable practices, advanced filtration tech, industrial adoption. A greener future awaits!
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 13, 2023 ) The report "Water Recycle and Reuse Market by Equipment (Filtration, Machinery, Tanks, Pipes and Drains), Capacity ( 100,001 L), End Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", The Water recycle and reuse market, is projected to reach USD 27.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 16.1 billion in 2023. The water recycle and reuse market is mainly driven by the demand for filtration equipments in various end-use industries, including Industrial, Commercial, Residential with the scarcity of water resources and concerns for the environmental impact. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India and China.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Recycle and Reuse Market”
130 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
186 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96335812
Filtration by equipment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
Filtration is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the water recycle and reuse market by equipments, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Filtration plays a key role in water recycling processes by removing impurities, contaminants, and suspended solids from the water, making it safe and suitable for reuse.
50,001 L TO 100,000 L is projected to be the fastest growing capacity in the market, in terms of value.
One crucial application is providing clean drinking water to municipalities and large urban or suburban areas. These plants play a vital role in treating water from natural sources such as rivers or lakes, removing impurities, and ensuring safe and potable water for the local population. Moreover, industrial applications greatly benefit from a water treatment plant of this capacity. Industries such as manufacturing, power generation, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals require large volumes of water for their processes.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96335812
Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest growing market for water recycle and resue market during the forecast period, in terms of value.
Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific markets are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, South Africa are investing in various industrial developments driving the water recycle and resue market. Moreover, the increasing Industrial and commercial application in all these countries is driving the demand for filtration equipments. The increasing investment in the filtration equipment’s by giant industry players is driving the growth factors of the market.
The key players in this market Veolia Water Technologies(France), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Evoqua Water Technologies(US), Fluence Corporation Limited (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Alfa Laval (sweden), Melbourne Water (Australia).
Veolia Water Technologies
Veolia Water Technologies is a subsidiary of Veolia, a French multinational company that specializes in environmental services. Veolia Water Technologies is a global leader in water and wastewater treatment solutions, providing a wide range of products and services to various industries, including municipal and industrial clients.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Water Recycle and Reuse Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=96335812
The company operates through three business segments water operations, waste, Technology and construction and energy. Veolia's water business segment provides the complete range of services required to design, build, maintain, and upgrade water and wastewater treatment facilities and systems for industrial customers and public authorities. It offers a wide range of solutions for the collection and transport of drinking water and wastewater, including operating and maintaining water and wastewater treatment networks, collecting wastewater, and designing and building water and sanitation networks. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of water treatment technologies, including physical, chemical, and biological processes, to address various water and wastewater treatment challenges
Veolia Water Technologies has a global presence, with operations in over 60 countries and a workforce of over 10,000 employees. Its clients include municipalities, industrial clients, and the oil and gas, mining, and pharmaceutical industries, among others.
Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers. Evoqua Water Technologies is a global leader in providing water and wastewater treatment solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Evoqua offers a broad range of products through its business segment named applied products technologies for the treatment, management, and reuse of water and wastewater. The company's products include filtration systems, disinfection systems, membrane systems, separation systems, and electro deionization systems. They also offer a range of chemical treatment solutions, such as coagulants, flocculants, and disinfectants.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Recycle and Reuse Market”
130 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
186 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96335812
Filtration by equipment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
Filtration is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the water recycle and reuse market by equipments, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Filtration plays a key role in water recycling processes by removing impurities, contaminants, and suspended solids from the water, making it safe and suitable for reuse.
50,001 L TO 100,000 L is projected to be the fastest growing capacity in the market, in terms of value.
One crucial application is providing clean drinking water to municipalities and large urban or suburban areas. These plants play a vital role in treating water from natural sources such as rivers or lakes, removing impurities, and ensuring safe and potable water for the local population. Moreover, industrial applications greatly benefit from a water treatment plant of this capacity. Industries such as manufacturing, power generation, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals require large volumes of water for their processes.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96335812
Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest growing market for water recycle and resue market during the forecast period, in terms of value.
Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific markets are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, South Africa are investing in various industrial developments driving the water recycle and resue market. Moreover, the increasing Industrial and commercial application in all these countries is driving the demand for filtration equipments. The increasing investment in the filtration equipment’s by giant industry players is driving the growth factors of the market.
The key players in this market Veolia Water Technologies(France), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Evoqua Water Technologies(US), Fluence Corporation Limited (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Alfa Laval (sweden), Melbourne Water (Australia).
Veolia Water Technologies
Veolia Water Technologies is a subsidiary of Veolia, a French multinational company that specializes in environmental services. Veolia Water Technologies is a global leader in water and wastewater treatment solutions, providing a wide range of products and services to various industries, including municipal and industrial clients.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Water Recycle and Reuse Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=96335812
The company operates through three business segments water operations, waste, Technology and construction and energy. Veolia's water business segment provides the complete range of services required to design, build, maintain, and upgrade water and wastewater treatment facilities and systems for industrial customers and public authorities. It offers a wide range of solutions for the collection and transport of drinking water and wastewater, including operating and maintaining water and wastewater treatment networks, collecting wastewater, and designing and building water and sanitation networks. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of water treatment technologies, including physical, chemical, and biological processes, to address various water and wastewater treatment challenges
Veolia Water Technologies has a global presence, with operations in over 60 countries and a workforce of over 10,000 employees. Its clients include municipalities, industrial clients, and the oil and gas, mining, and pharmaceutical industries, among others.
Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers. Evoqua Water Technologies is a global leader in providing water and wastewater treatment solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Evoqua offers a broad range of products through its business segment named applied products technologies for the treatment, management, and reuse of water and wastewater. The company's products include filtration systems, disinfection systems, membrane systems, separation systems, and electro deionization systems. They also offer a range of chemical treatment solutions, such as coagulants, flocculants, and disinfectants.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results