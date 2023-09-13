Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Forecast: Promising Growth Trajectory
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) market on the rise! Key trends include its eco-friendly properties, applications in packaging, textiles, and growing demand in construction. Expect sustained growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 13, 2023 ) The report "Polyvinyl Alcohol Market by Type (Fully hydrolyzed, partially hydrolyzed, PVOH hydrogels), application(PVB Resin, Adhesives and sealants, Textile, Paper, Builllding & construction, Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% from USD 3.7 billion in 2023. The polyvinyl alcohol market is mainly driven by the demand for polyvinyl alcohol in various end-use industries, including textiles, paper, adhesive and sealants, building and construction, medical and personal care and packaging among others, coupled with the concerns for the environmental impact. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India and China.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) Market”
186 - Market Data Tables
37 - Figures
208 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106878201
Partially hydrolyzed by type is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
In the adhesive industry, partially hydrolyzed PVOH is utilized in the formulation of adhesives that require a balance between water resistance and adhesive strength. These adhesives find use in applications such as wood bonding and packaging. Partially hydrolyzed PVOH is also utilized in the production of coatings and films that necessitate water resistance. By incorporating partially hydrolyzed PVOH, coatings and films can exhibit enhanced resistance to moisture, making them appropriate for applications where protection against water or humidity is essential. Additionally, the textile industry finds value in partially hydrolyzed PVOH for applications like warp sizing and fiber treatments, as it provides desired levels of water resistance and adhesion properties. These factors are driving its demand in the Polyvinyl alcohol market.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for polyvinyl alcohol during the forecast period, in terms of value.
The Asia Pacific area has one of the largest Polyvinyl Alcohol markets, with China, Japan, and India being the key consumers. This can be linked to the region's rapid development and rising consumer demand. Industries like packaging, building, and textiles boost Polyvinyl Alcohol demand in the Asia Pacific regions. Asia Pacific regions are also generating a lot of waste, it produces more than half of the world's plastic waste. Compared to other plastics Polyvinyl Alcohol has a higher sustainability factor and is biodegradable. This is also leading to its application in various industries.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=106878201
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) Market Key Players
The key players in the PVOH market are Kuraray Co Ltd (Japan), Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd (China), Chang Chun Petrochemicals Co Ltd (Taiwan), Ningxia Dadi Circular Development Corp Ltd (China), Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works (China), Sekisui Specialty Chemicals (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Japan Vam and Poval Co Ltd (Japan), Merck Kgaa (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Denka Company Ltd (Japan).
Kuraray Co Ltd
Kuraray is a market pioneer in functional materials and specialty chemicals. Its subsidiary Kuraray Europe GmbH, which was established in 1991, it is based in Germany and is a top polyvinyl alcohol manufacturer in Europe. Kuraray was founded in 1926, and its headquarters are in Japan. Kuraray was established to commercialize synthetic rayon, which was a cutting-edge technology at the time. The company was the first in the world to commercialize Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) fiber. It offers PVOH through its vinyl acetate segment.
Kuraray has offices all over the world in addition to having two facilities in the United States and production facilities in Germany, Singapore, and Japan. Kuraray Co Ltd has more than 10,000 employees globally. Globally, the company is having presence in Asia, Europe, and American regions.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=106878201
Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd
Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd. is a large enterprise under the direct control of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Anhui Provincial Government. It is a large-scale enterprise group based in Anhui Province, China. The company is primarily engaged in the research, development, production, and sale of plastic packaging materials and products. Anhui Wanwei Group has grown into a leading producer of plastic packaging products in China, with a wide range of products including plastic bags, films, sheets, and pipes.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) Market”
186 - Market Data Tables
37 - Figures
208 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106878201
Partially hydrolyzed by type is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
In the adhesive industry, partially hydrolyzed PVOH is utilized in the formulation of adhesives that require a balance between water resistance and adhesive strength. These adhesives find use in applications such as wood bonding and packaging. Partially hydrolyzed PVOH is also utilized in the production of coatings and films that necessitate water resistance. By incorporating partially hydrolyzed PVOH, coatings and films can exhibit enhanced resistance to moisture, making them appropriate for applications where protection against water or humidity is essential. Additionally, the textile industry finds value in partially hydrolyzed PVOH for applications like warp sizing and fiber treatments, as it provides desired levels of water resistance and adhesion properties. These factors are driving its demand in the Polyvinyl alcohol market.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for polyvinyl alcohol during the forecast period, in terms of value.
The Asia Pacific area has one of the largest Polyvinyl Alcohol markets, with China, Japan, and India being the key consumers. This can be linked to the region's rapid development and rising consumer demand. Industries like packaging, building, and textiles boost Polyvinyl Alcohol demand in the Asia Pacific regions. Asia Pacific regions are also generating a lot of waste, it produces more than half of the world's plastic waste. Compared to other plastics Polyvinyl Alcohol has a higher sustainability factor and is biodegradable. This is also leading to its application in various industries.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=106878201
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) Market Key Players
The key players in the PVOH market are Kuraray Co Ltd (Japan), Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd (China), Chang Chun Petrochemicals Co Ltd (Taiwan), Ningxia Dadi Circular Development Corp Ltd (China), Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works (China), Sekisui Specialty Chemicals (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Japan Vam and Poval Co Ltd (Japan), Merck Kgaa (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Denka Company Ltd (Japan).
Kuraray Co Ltd
Kuraray is a market pioneer in functional materials and specialty chemicals. Its subsidiary Kuraray Europe GmbH, which was established in 1991, it is based in Germany and is a top polyvinyl alcohol manufacturer in Europe. Kuraray was founded in 1926, and its headquarters are in Japan. Kuraray was established to commercialize synthetic rayon, which was a cutting-edge technology at the time. The company was the first in the world to commercialize Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) fiber. It offers PVOH through its vinyl acetate segment.
Kuraray has offices all over the world in addition to having two facilities in the United States and production facilities in Germany, Singapore, and Japan. Kuraray Co Ltd has more than 10,000 employees globally. Globally, the company is having presence in Asia, Europe, and American regions.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=106878201
Anhui Wanwei Group Co Ltd
Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd. is a large enterprise under the direct control of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Anhui Provincial Government. It is a large-scale enterprise group based in Anhui Province, China. The company is primarily engaged in the research, development, production, and sale of plastic packaging materials and products. Anhui Wanwei Group has grown into a leading producer of plastic packaging products in China, with a wide range of products including plastic bags, films, sheets, and pipes.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results