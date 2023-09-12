Sterility Testing Market worth $1.9 billion in 2028 , at a CARG of 10.5%.
Sterility Testing Market by Product (Kits & Reagents, Instrument, Services), Test (Membrane Filtration, Direct Inoculation), Application (Pharma, Biological Manufacturing, Medical Device Manufacturing), End User (Pharma, Biotech) & Region - Global Forecas
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 12, 2023 ) The report "Sterility Testing Market by Product (Kits & Reagents, Instrument, Services), Test (Membrane Filtration, Direct Inoculation), Application (Pharma, Biological Manufacturing, Medical Device Manufacturing), End User (Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2028" global sterility testing market is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion in 2028 from USD 1.1 billion in 2023 at a CARG of 10.5%. Rising expansion of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical production capacities, increasing development of novel biopharmaceutical products, and rising investments in life science research are the key factors driving the growth of this market. However, the growing adoption of single-use technology is a major factor restraining the market growth.
The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the product & service segment in 2022
On the basis of product & service, the sterility testing market is segmented into kits & reagents, instruments, and services. In 2022, the kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest market share in sterility testing. Kits & reagents are widely used in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as it is easy to use. Moreover, the long shelf life of these products is contributing to their rising adoption in academic institutions and contract research organizations.
By test-type segment, membrane filtration accounted for the largest market share in 2022
Based on the test type, the sterility testing market is divided into membrane filtration, direct inoculation, and other tests. The membrane filtration segment accounted for the biggest share of the sterility testing market in 2022. Factors such as the growing demand for sterility testing of liquid dose formulations and the utility of such tests in samples containing preservatives and bacteriostatic & fungistatic compounds will boost segmental growth.
In 2022, the Asia region accounted as the fastest-growing region in the market
In 2022, the Asia region accounted for the fastest-growing region of the sterility testing market. Factors responsible for the growth of this region include the rising trend of outsourcing pharmaceutical activities to CROs and CDMOs coupled with growing demand from emerging markets such as China and India.Moreover, growing public and private investments in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D activities in the region will also propel the growth of Asian sterility testing market over the forecast period.
Some of the leading players operating in the sterility testing market are Charles River Laboratories (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), bioMérieux SA (France), SGS SA (Switzerland), WuXi AppTec (China), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US), Pacific BioLabs (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermofisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Samsung Biologics (South Korea).
