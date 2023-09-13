Pasta Sauce Market to reach USD 17.52 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 7.4 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
Global Pasta Sauce Market size was valued at USD 10.63 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.52 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 13, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Pasta Sauce Market” was valued at USD 10.63 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 17.52 Bn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Pasta Sauce Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Pasta Sauce Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Pasta Sauce Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis tool was used for the global Pasta Sauce Market. The report included primary and secondary research methodology, where industry experts were interviewed, and data were gathered from various sources such as company websites, annual reports, and press releases.
Pasta Sauce Market Dynamics
Changing consumer preferences and dietary habits are driving growth in the Pasta Sauce Market. Manufacturers adapt by introducing new flavors and ingredients to align with shifting tastes, including global flavors, organic options, and healthier choices. Health-conscious consumers seek reduced sodium, lower sugar, and natural ingredients in pasta sauces.
Pasta Sauce Market Regional Insights
Sourcing sustainable and locally produced ingredients is a prominent trend, contributing to Europe market growth. Also, growing demand for convinced foods among the consumer due to busy work schedule boosts the market growth.
Pasta Sauce Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Tomato-Based Sauces
Cream-Based Sauces
Pesto Sauces
Meat-Based Sauces
Vegetable-Based Sauces
Specialty Sauces
By Flavor Type
Traditional/Classic Flavors
Spicy/Hot Flavors
Herb-Infused Flavors
Specialty Flavors
By Packaging
Glass Jars
Plastic Bottles
Pouches
Cans
Single-Serve Packets
Conventional Oil Key Players include:
Barilla
Rao's Homemade
Victoria
Classico
Trader Joe's
Newman's Own
Maximize Market Research is leading Food and beverages research firm
Dried Pasta Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 67.63 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent during the forecast period.
Pasta Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 76.47 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.12 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
