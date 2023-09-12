Parenting App Market is expected to Reach USD 2.72 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.02 percent
Global Parenting App Market size was valued at USD 1.31 Bn in 2022 and Parenting App Market revenue is expected to reach USD 2.72 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.02 % over the forecast period (2023-2029).
the Parenting App Market was USD 1.31 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.02 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2029.
Parenting App Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology involves primary data collection from app developers and users, complemented by secondary sources like industry publications. The Parenting App Market Report explores the parenting app industry, focusing on market trends, scope, and key players. Market segmentation and user behavior analysis are employed to offer a comprehensive view of the parenting app market.
Parenting App Market Dynamics
The adoption of the parenting apps market is ignited by the usage of smartphones and tablets usage among parents and has transformed the way they manage their roles, offering a plethora of advantages in parenting practices and communication. This trend is propelled by the characteristic suitability these devices provide, enabling parents to access information, resources, and tools on the go
Parenting App Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the parenting app market in the year 2022 due to an illustrative industry study conducted by Digital Insights Now underscoring this trend. The study reveals that 70% of North American parents rely on parenting apps for accessing parenting advice, and even virtual playdates for their children.
Parenting App Market Segmentation
By Type
Pregnancy Tracker Apps
Baby Tracker Apps
Co-parenting Apps
Baby care Apps
By Application
Android System
IOS System
Parenting App's Key Competitors include
Babytree
BabyCenter
BabyGogo
BabyTime
TalkingParents
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
