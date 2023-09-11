Pet Accessories Market is expected to Reach USD 81.51 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent
Global Pet Accessories Market size was valued at USD 53.5 Bn in 2022 and Pet Accessories Market revenue is expected to reach USD 81.51 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2 % over the forecast period (2023-2029).
As per Maximize Market research, the Pet Accessories Market was USD 53.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 81.51 Bn by 2029.
Pet Accessories Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research methodology includes primary data collection through surveys and interviews with pet accessory manufacturers and consumers, along with secondary sources such as market reports. The Pet Accessories Market Report encompasses an examination of the pet accessories industry, with a focus on market scope, trends, and major stakeholders. Market segmentation and consumer preferences analysis are utilized to provide a comprehensive overview of the pet accessories market.
Pet Accessories Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for high-quality pet care products and smart accessories has driven the development of the Internet of Things technology in this field. This trend is fuelling a rising desire for creative and smart pet accessories in the market.
Pet Accessories Market Regional Insights
North America region has the largest market share of around 42.4% in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The adoption of pets is increasing in this region as the large population of elderly people who like companionship, and the adoption of pets. Europe is expected to grow with an important annual growth rate during the forecast period.
Pet Accessories Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Grooming Products
Collars& Harness
Bedding and Feeding
Pet Toys
Pet Housing
Other
By Pet Type
Dog
Cat
Fish
Bird
Other
By Distribution Channel
Online
Supermarket
Hypermarket
Specialty store
Factory Outlets
Other
Pet Accessories Key Competitors include
Hartz Mountain Corporation
Petsafe
Chewy
com
Smartpark
Pet Accessories Key Competitors include
Pet Odor Eliminator Spray Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 11.25 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.8 percent during the forecast period.
Pet Supplements Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 5.08 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
