Human Microbiome Market worth $1.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 36.1%
Human Microbiome Market by Product (Drugs, Probiotics, Prebiotics), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostics), Disease (Cancer, Gastrointestinal, Infectious), Type (Peptide, Live Biotherapeutic Product, FMT) - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 11, 2023 ) The report "Human Microbiome Market by Product (Drugs, Probiotics, Prebiotics), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostics), Disease (Cancer, Gastrointestinal, Infectious), Type (Peptide, Live Biotherapeutic Product, FMT) - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2029 from USD 0.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are advancements in technology, and the increasing awareness of personalized medicine are boosting the growth of the market. However, the regulatory challenges and limited understanding of microbial interactions can hamper the market growth.
Therapeutic segment accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome market
Among the application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutic, and diagnostics. In 2023, the therapeutic segment accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to increasing understanding of the crucial role that the microbiome plays in maintaining human health. It is also driven by increasing investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the growing demand for personalized medicine.
Diagnostics segment is the fastest-growing segment of the human microbiome market
In 2023, the diagnostics segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the application segment of human microbiome market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the advances in life science research on a vast number of diseases, and technological innovations in human genome mapping. The market is also driven by increasing investment from both the public and private sectors, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, regulatory support and guidelines, as well as the growing demand for personalized medicine.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the human microbiome market.
The Asia Pacific human microbiome market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing awareness of the importance of the microbiome in health and disease, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in sequencing technologies. The Asian market has also garnered significant attention from global players due to the increased focus on preventative healthcare and personalized medicine, driving the demand for human microbiomes.
The market for human microbiome is highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the human microbiome market are Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Enterome (France), 4D pharma plc (UK), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), OptiBiotix Health Plc (UK), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), Synlogic, Inc. (US), Second Genome, Inc. (US), Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. (US), YSOPIA Bioscience (France), FlightPath Biosciences, Inc. (US), Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (US), AOBiome Therapeutics (US), BioGaia (Sweden), Quantbiome, Inc. (dba Ombre) (US), Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US), BIOHM Health (US), DayTwo (US), Atlas Biomed (UK), Bione Ventures Private Limited (India), Luxia Scientific (France), Metabiomics (US), Sun Genomics (US), Seed Health (US), and Gnubiotics Sciences (Switzerland).
