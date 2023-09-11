Personal Loans Market is expected to Reach USD 597.6 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 32.4 percent
Personal Loans Market size was valued at USD 83.79 Bn. in 2022 and the total Personal Loans revenue is expected to grow by 32.4 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 597.6 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 11, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Personal Loans Market was USD 83.79 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 597.6 billion by 2029.
Personal Loans Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report's scope covers market overview, segmentation, competitive analysis, and future outlook, with a focus on ethical considerations and data sources. The personal loans market report assesses market size, trends, and major players. Research methodology includes data collection through surveys, financial analysis, and industry reports.
Personal Loans Market Dynamics
The personal loans market is driven by several factors that contribute to rapid growth and popularity. There has been increased awareness about personal loans and their benefits among the global population.
Personal Loans Market Regional Insights
North American region dominated the market in the year 2022 and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is also increasing the market for personal loans, driven by the increasing loan inquiries by youngsters across emerging economies, rapid boost in consumption-led credit products, and increasing loan access to improve quality of life.
Personal Loans Market Segmentation
By Type
Secured Personal Loan
Unsecured Personal Loan
By Age
Young Borrowers
Prime Borrowers
Pre-Retirement Borrowers
Senior Borrowers
By Interest Rate
10% to 15%
16% t0 20%
Above 20 %
By Loan Tenure
Long Term Loans
Medium Term Loans
Short Term Loans
By End User
Individuals Loan
Small Businesses Loan
Personal Loans Key Competitors include
LightStream
Rocket Loans
Upstart
SoFi
Earnin
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
