Agrifood Technology Market is expected to Reach USD 1258.36 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.1 percent
The Agrifood Technology Market size was valued at USD 674.84Million in 2022 and the total Agrifood Technology Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1258.36 Million.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 10, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Agrifood Technology Market was USD 674.84 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1258.36 Million by 2029.
Agrifood Technology Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report's scope includes an overview of the market, segmentation by technology type and application, competitive analysis, and future outlook, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and regulatory factors. The Market Report assesses the agrifood technology industry, including market size, trends, and key players. The research methodology involves data collection from primary sources and secondary sources.
Agrifood Technology Market Dynamics
The evolution of the agricultural industry is remarkable and the agriculture sector finds itself on the brink of yet another transformative phase, driven by the integration of data and connectivity.
Agrifood Technology Market Regional Insights
Europe dominated the market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. In the European Agrifood Technology Market, an examination of technological advancements can be facilitated through the analysis of patenting activities specific to various sectors.
Agrifood Technology Market Segmentation
By Industry
Animal
Agriculture
Cold Chain
Food and Beverage
Others
By Technology
Internet of Things (IoT) and Sensors
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning
Robotics and Automation
Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering
Blockchain and Traceability
Data Analytics and Farm Management Software
Vertical Farming Systems
By End User
Farmers and Growers
Food Manufacturer
Distributors and Retailers
Agrifood Technology's Key Competitors include
Monsanto Company (now part of Bayer)USA
Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
Cargill, Incorporated (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
DowDuPont (now Dow Inc. and DuPont)(USA)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
